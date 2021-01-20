Excelsior outdoors SA 1

Multiple groups of people walk Jan. 13 on frozen Lake Minnetonka near the Excelsior Commons Park. Some walked with their furry friend on the mild temperature afternoon, just before the snowstorm that started Jan. 14.
Some kids skate around at the Excelsior Commons hockey and leisure rinks. The rinks are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the warming house is closed. 
A lone person cross-country skis across the frozen lake with the lights from Maynard’s Restaurant twinkling in the background.

