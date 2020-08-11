Primary election voter guide for House District 33B

Andrew Myers

 Submitted photo

Andrew Myers, of Wayzata, will advance as the Republican candidate in the Nov. 3 General Election in House District 33B. With all but one precinct reporting, he claimed 2,031 votes in the Aug. 11 Primary Election over 842 votes for Marianne Stebbins, of Mound. The vote tallies are the unofficial results posted by the Secretary of State.

Primary election voter guide for House District 33B

Marianne Stebbins

The district includes the suburbs of Carver and Hennepin counties, including Excelsior and the South Lake cities. The winner will face incumbent Rep. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven). Morrison received 4,059 votes in the primary.

Stebbins is a small business owner and Myers is an attorney and a small business owner.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments