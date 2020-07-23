Filing for candidates who want to run for local office opens July 28 and runs through Aug. 11.
The withdrawal deadline is Aug. 13. There is a $2 filing fee.
Excelsior
In Excelsior three offices will be on the 2020 ballot, including a two-year mayoral term currently served by Todd Carlson and the council seats held by Lou Dierking and Greg Mill. Both council seats are a four-year term.
Candidates can call City Clerk Lynette Peterson at 952-653-3675 to make an appointment to file at city hall. An online filing packet is available on the city’s website.
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
Shorewood
In Shorewood, the mayoral seat held by Scott Zerby and two spots on the city council, now served by Kristine Sundberg and Patrick Johnson, expire at the end of 2020. Both the mayoral and council terms are four years.
Candidates can make an appointment to file at city hall by calling 952-960-7900 or email cityhall@ci.shorewood.mn.us to make an appointment. An online filing packet will be available on the city’s website or candidates can request a hard copy.
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
Deephaven
In Deephaven, the seats held by Mayor Paul Skrede and councilmembers Steven Erickson and Kent Carlson are up for re-election. The mayor will serve a two-year term and the council seats will run through 2024.
Candidates can file for office at city hall.
Info: cityofdeephaven.org
Greenwood
A race for mayor and two city council seats will be held in Greenwood. Positions held by Mayor Deb Kind and councilmembers Kristi Conrad and Bill Cook expire this year. All are four-year terms.
Candidates can file for office at city hall.
Info: greenwoodmn.com
Woodland
Woodland voters will see three races on the ballot this year, voting for mayor and two city council members. All are four-year terms.
The terms of Mayor Vince Suerth and councilmembers Tom Newberry and Brian Jackson expire at the end of 2020.
Candidates can file for office at city hall. Filing forms are available on the city’s website. Candidates can drop off or mail in their forms to city hall.
Info: woodlandmn.org
Tonka Bay
Tonka Bay will have three local races on the ballot – the mayor’s seat (two-year term) and two spots on the city council, which will expire in 2024.
The terms of Mayor Gerry De La Vega and councilmembers Elli Ansari and Adam Jennings expire at the end of 2020.
Candidates can file for office at city hall or online at the city’s website.
Info: cityoftonkabay.net
