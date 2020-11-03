South Lake election 1

The polls opened 7 a.m. and will be open until 8 p.m. Nov. 3 for the General Election. Election results will be posted to the Secretary of State’s website, sos.state.mn.us and will be available at sailor.mnsun.com as soon as they are available. Pictured are Excelsior residents voting at Excelsior City Hall at 339 3rd St.
An Excelsior resident’s furry companion came along to the polls.
This year, Shorewood Precinct 1 residents vote at the Shorewood Community and Event Center, 5735 Country Club Rd., rather than the private residence where the polling location was in the past.
A voter fills out their ballot on Election Day at Deephaven City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd.

