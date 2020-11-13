EastWest Acupuncture, 675 Water St., Suite 3, in Excelsior, opened its doors in mid-June. Founder and owner Nikki Vanecek is excited to provide holistic medicine in collaboration with Western medicine.
“Our name is our purpose. EastWest Acupuncture is Eastern medicine bridging the gap with Western medicine for the benefit of the patient,” she said.
As a premed student, she suffered from horrible shoulder pain and went through several treatment routes to no avail. A friend suggested she try acupuncture and within a couple of months the pain was gone, she said. She changed her studies from Western to Chinese medicine.
Vanecek has been practicing acupuncture for just over 10 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in health sciences and a master’s degree in traditional Chinese medicine from Northwestern Health Sciences University.
Services
The clinic provides traditional Chinese medicine such as acupuncture, herbal medicine, cupping and food therapy It also provides massage, Reiki, life coaching and pediatric care, among other services.
A unique service the clinic offers is community acupuncture, which is at a different price point than traditional acupuncture. The goal is to provide health care for people of many economical standpoints, she said.
EastWest Acupuncture is in the Ridgeview Excelsior Clinic’s building. Vanecek has been working with Ridgeview Medical Center for eight years and was elected to their board of directors. She figured because they do referrals, it would be easily accessible to patients if she was located in the building.
Acupuncture
The body has 14 meridians that run through it like highway systems, Vanecek explained, adding when people are experiencing illness, disease or pain, it’s because there is a traffic jam within one of the highways. When the acupuncture needle is put into a specific area, it helps tell the body how to heal and restore.
The leading reason people seek acupuncture treatment is pain. That could be neck or back pain, headaches or migraines. A sleep issue, not being able to fall or stay asleep, is another reason. The clinic sees both adults and children for stress and anxiety, which has increased with what’s going on in the world, she said.
Grand opening
EastWest Acupuncture will host a grand opening event Saturday, Nov. 14. The ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce will be at 10 a.m.
From 10:30 a.m. to noon, practitioners will be present to do tours of the clinic, demonstrations of acupuncture, cupping and other services and to answer questions. There will be giveaways and goodie bags with information and discounts.
People are having more of a desire to celebrate and be excited for new businesses that are opening because so many are closing, she said. Vanecek thought the event would be a way to end 2020 on a positive note.
For more information, visit eastwest-acu.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.