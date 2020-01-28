The language in the East Side Subarea Plan Amendment was approved Jan. 21 by the Excelsior City Council. The City Council was asked to clarify the plan language, which has been amended to include that two stories preferred, but three stories are permitted, with a maximum height of 35 feet, in the area.
The council unanimously approved the motion.
“The comp plan is a visionary guiding document and it’s supposed to be a guide, it’s supposed to be visionary,” Councilmember Dale Kurschner said. “It’s supposed to include where you want to be as a community going forward, but it can’t be in conflict with your zoning permits.”
The council members said this was a good compromise because it will not permit taller developments.
“In fact, I like adding that additional language, because, actually, I think it allows us to limit requests for four-story,” Mayor Todd Carlson said. “I think we get very specific, two stories preferred, but three stories permitted.”
The Planning Commission reviewed the plan in October and recommended that the City Council clarify the language, specifically as it pertains to the two stories are preferred.
“It’s reworking a little bit of language and just allowing some retail and office as opposed to only allowing residential, and the wording is changed to reflect that there can be a little bit more flexibility in terms of height and density,” said Emily Becker, the city planner said at the planning commission meeting on Oct. 21.
Residents of the area were divided on the issue because some felt that they did not want to restrict property values by only permitting two-story developments in the area. Others felt that they wanted to maintain the character of the neighborhood by restricting developments to two stories.
“We have to be very careful. We say to those property owners in this commercial area, ‘we are going to make changes to and those changes potentially reduce the value of their properties,’” Councilmember Greg Miller said at the planning commission meeting on Oct. 21. “That has a pretty chilling effect on people that want to invest in our city and continue that commercial sector growing.”
Miller spoke as a resident and not for the council as a whole.
The amendment was formed from community feedback and discussion at the city council level. The city is now able to incorporate the plan into the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
