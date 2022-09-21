Turner is joined by Sarah Morris and Ted Hajnasiewicz.
Musician Doyle Turner will be joined by Sarah Morris and Ted Hajnasiewicz at the 318 Café in Excelsior for an album release performance on Saturday.
His latest eight-song album, “Sweet, Difficult Sounds” was officially released on Sept. 17 and is a culmination of songs inspired by the songwriting Facebook group that he’s part of with Sarah Morris and Ted Hajnasiewicz. While Morris is a contributing artist on the album, Hajnasiewicz both contributed and produced the album as well as found the additional artists for the album.
Turner is Bemidji resident and long-time teacher by day at the Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center. When he first moved to the city in 1994, he discovered the art scene with many local singer-songwriters and musicians which led him to where he is now. He specializes in being both a vocalist and guitar player.
According to him, the songwriting group really helped his songwriting output, morphing his usual pattern of writing one to three songs a decade into writing 40-60 songs each year.
“At some point, I didn’t want to lose the ones that seemed to be floating to the top because I’ve been in this really creative frenzy and I didn’t want to lose some of the ones that really were sticking around, and so I thought I needed to start recording them,” he said.
Both Turner and Hajnasiewicz had discussed working on an album together in the past. For Hajnasiewicz, he thought it would be fun to try and produce someone else’s record but did not want to impose on Turner’s project. When Turner asked him to produce it, he said “it was really cool and I’m learning what it means to do that.”
Turner first found the songwriting challenge through Morris. He attended a performance of hers, was captivated by her singing and later found her on YouTube where she kept referring to the singer-songwriter challenge. Months later he joined the Facebook group and was able to connect with both Hajnasiewicz and Morris there during the pandemic.
“(Morris) isn’t going to like hearing this, but she was like this big hero rockstar to us,” Hajnasiewicz said, adding that she reached out personally to him and Turner in-person when he had only reached out online. Through those connections, they gathered together to connect through music and create it, too.
When asked which song from the album they were most looking forward to performing at the 318 Café, each had a slightly different answer.
For Hajnasiewicz, he liked “Best If I Forget” for its fun chorus and cool rifts, as well as “Coming Round” for its gang vocal element that will bring audience members into singing the chorus.
Morris was looking forward to “In This Meantime” because it felt like it had an intimate harmony setting that she enjoyed.
“I had a wonderful time singing it. I was in the harmony in the study with (Hajnasiewicz), (Turner) was not there, but I could feel (Turner) being there. Then (Turner) decided to sing it in another key, so my part was now moved and so I asked if I could record it from my house in the bathroom, which is where I started learning how to sing, like record my own harmonies, and he said yes... it was like I got to do it twice and it’s going to be really fun to do it live again,” she said.
Turner also could not choose just one song, opting for “Best If I Forget” due to the journey the song took to get to its final form and “In This Meantime” for the journey it took through re-recordings and key changes.
“(Morris) was so gracious to redo that in the big green bathroom studios. That turned out so exceptionally well so it feels like that one was the underdog and I love that song,” he said.
For anyone considering coming out to see their two-hour performance of Turner’s new album as well as some of Hajnasiewicz and Morris’ music, Morris said the songs will stay with listeners.
“I have no doubt that someone will come to that show and they’ll get inspired to do something wacky and crazy, maybe to write the song that they’ve been wanting to. That’s how that stuff works and you don’t always get to know that that happened,” Morris said.
“I’m really lucky that once I sent (Turner) a message and (said), ‘where the heck did you come from anyways with your songs?’ and he happened to tell me that it was through that moment. I think that as a musician, as a human being out in the world, you don’t always get to know where you’re landing, but you’re landing and I just think somewhere it’s going to land that night.”
