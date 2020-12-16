Downtown Excelsior 1

Despite the lack of snow, downtown Excelsior is decked out for the holiday season. Wreaths, garland and potted greenery decorate Water Street.
Downtown Excelsior 2

A Giving Tree stands outside Lakes Area Realty on Water Street. The Giving Tree Project is an Excelsior tradition. Community members decorate the small trees, which are distributed to families in need. The trees and stands are donated by Gary’s First Class Car Care.
Downtown Excelsior 3

A sign encouraging shopping local stands next to a Giving Tree outside of Excelsior Bay Books on Water Street.
Downtown Excelsior 4

Excelsior shop owners spruced up their storefronts with holiday decor. Pictured is a display of holiday and polar bear books in Excelsior Bay Book’s front window.

