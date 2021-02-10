A group of fifth-graders at Excelsior Elementary are helping with the Dolls of Hope project. The students began making stuffed bears in the middle of January. The bears will be sent around the world to children living in refugee camps.
The goal is to make 100 bears by Valentine’s Day. The students are tasked with tracing the bear pattern on the fabric, cutting it out, pinning it for the adults who will sew and stuff the bears. Each bear takes about 15 minutes to make.
The students were shown a video about the Dolls of Hope project that explains that the founder started the charity after learning about children in refugee camps who have no toys to play with and how many people the project has impacted. When viewers see the children in the video it tugs at their heart, said Principal Stacy DeCorsey.
The children living in refugee camps are awaiting a safe place to live. Holding onto something, such as these bears, makes children feel better, DeCorsey said, adding they are going to be so excited when they get the bears.
Harper Braun, one of the fifth-graders making the bears, said the most fun part was helping others. Knowing that the bears were being donated to a good cause helped him to connect to the project, Braun said.
The fifth-grade students gave up their recess time and ate their lunch while they worked on the project.
“These guys felt like they have a lot of stuff, so they wanted to give back,” DeCorsey said.
The students’ work hasn’t gone unnoticed. DeCorsey said that since an announcement was made about their project, first- and second-graders have asked her if they could help. The fifth-graders are inspiring younger students, DeCorsey added.
Distance learner joins the effort
Jack Enger is a first-grade student doing distance learning at Excelsior Elementary this year. His mom, Candice Enger, saw information about the Dolls of Hope project on the school’s website and thought they could help.
Jack learned how to sew when he attended Montessori preschool. His grandma got him a children’s sewing machine when he was 3 years old. Enger thought this would be a good thing for Jack to do because he enjoys sewing and they already have a machine at home.
Their goal is to make 50 bears by Valentine’s Day. Jack made one bear all by himself. For most of the bears, he and his 4-year-old sister help by picking out the fabric and tracing the bear template while their mom does the sewing.
“I was really impressed and very proud of how he did using the machine by himself. So, that’s been kind of fun to watch,” Enger said.
Jack thinks the most difficult step is sewing the bears. He thinks that the children who don’t have any toys probably want some and that the bears will make them happy.
The project has been an opportunity for Enger to have conversations with Jack about how other people in the world live and some of the challenges faced by children who are the same age. Jack is learning about refugee camps, what it’s like growing up in one and why it would be nice for the children to have something snuggly, Enger said.
Those interested in helping can visit the Dolls of Hope website, dollsofhope.org to download the bear pattern. Anyone can make the bears and drop them off at Excelsior Elementary, 441 Oak St., Excelsior. The school will send the bears out on Feb. 25.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.