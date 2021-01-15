Public safety officials are stepping up security measures around the Minnesota State Capitol in reaction to potentially violent protests as the Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration draws closer.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety issued a statement Jan. 14 asking Minnesotans to avoid the Capitol in St. Paul if possible.
“We will continue to track and monitor reports of any individuals or groups that are not interested in a peaceful expression of their First Amendment rights so we can respond accordingly,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, noting that the department has been working with law enforcement partners to develop a coordinated plan to guard the Capitol and protect state employees, visitors and peaceful protesters from harm.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we’re asking those who don’t have planned activity or business at the Capitol to consider visiting at another time,” Harrington said.
Gov. Tim Walz has also activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist state and local law enforcement in public safety efforts in Saint Paul over the coming days. The move follows the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and reports of possible armed protests at state capitol buildings across the country.
“We will always support Minnesotans’ First Amendment rights to peacefully protest, but anyone involved in violent, illegal activity will be held accountable,” the governor said. “We are tracking reports and monitoring the situation closely to enhance our response and change tactics as needed.”
Reactions from District 33 legislators
The Sun Sailor recently reached out to local lawmakers to hear what they had to say about recent events and the threats of potential violence at the State Capitol.
Here’s what Republican lawmaker Jerry Hertaus, who represents House District 33A, had to say:
Q: What are your general observations about the state of affairs and what message do you have for your constituents?
Hertaus: Political tensions have been on the increase since the aftermath of 9/11 and our military responses from the attack. While the country became immensely united and patriotic the day after the Sept. 11 attacks, we have since seen the political pendulum swing both ways. I wish that peace and unity would be more newsworthy than it has past been.
For those who are old enough to have experienced the extraordinary conflicts during the civil rights, anti-war, anti-establishment movement of the ‘60s, there appears to be many parallels to today’s social strife from both political perspectives. One not need to be a Democrat or Republican to observe the many parallels. Perhaps we can draw on those experiences to mend our differences in less time than back then. For those who are too young and do not have the institutional memory and firsthand experience of that era of social conflict in our history, please know that time shall provide opportunities to come together. Let’s not take 12 years to accomplish that end. Despite our differences, we should be able to be civil toward one another. When we disagree, we should not be driven from the public square. When we disagree with each other, we should not be verbally or physically assaulted. When we disagree, we should not damage, destroy or loot public or private property. When we disagree, we should not oppose our opponents by bullying, intimidation, economic boycotts or threats to their public safety. Our right to exercise our constitutionally guaranteed rights should not be conditioned upon having to agree. It should be OK to disagree and still be civil toward each other.
Civility and respect for each other and our opposing points of view is what made America the beacon of hope and freedom. We won’t heal for a decade or more if we do not start first with civil order and civility toward each other.
Q: Are you taking any steps to mitigate the anger and suspicion over the presidential election results? If so, what?
Hertaus: Yes, many constituents on both sides of the aisle are disturbed and have taken opportunities to write their legislator expressing their concerns and frustrations. As is often the case, some constituents write about issues that are not state issues. Many state legislators including myself often receive letters and emails misdirected as though we are holding federal office in the U.S. Congress. I will be authoring some legislation to help constituents on both sides of the aisle regain confidence and trust in our election systems.
DFL Rep. Kelly Morrison of House District 33B also shared her thoughts. Here’s what she had to say:
Q: What are your general observations about the state of affairs and what message do you have for your constituents?
Morrison: I am more resolved than ever to work to protect the state and the country that I love. It is imperative that elected officials across the country conduct themselves with dignity and reverence for our democracy. We must recognize the gravity of this moment and proceed with humility and grace. The eyes of the world are on us.
Q: Are you taking any steps to mitigate the anger and suspicion over the presidential election results? If so, what?
Morrison: My approach as our communities’ state representative is to listen to all opinions and perspectives. We can and should agree to disagree; that’s the healthy part of our political discourse. However, the spread of misinformation and baseless conspiracy theories about the integrity of our elections is dangerous, as we saw how the deadly rioting played out at the U.S. Capitol. To move forward and heal, we must first resolve to see each other as people and neighbors, not just as Democrats and Republicans.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.