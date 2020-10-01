In Excelsior, Councilmember Lou Dierking and Ann Hersman are running unopposed for two council seats.
Dierking has a master’s degree in counseling psychology and is the senior vice president of behavioral product at Optum. She was appointed to the Excelsior City Council and has served for two years. She lives at 701 Pleasant St.
Excelsior has infrastructure improvement needs. Dierking recommends an approach that identifies projects to be completed with an overlay of maintenance needs to assure areas already improved achieve longevity. The council must consider phasing and funding options, she said.
The council has focused on implementing a residential zoning companion that assures new builds and expansions are done respectfully, while allowing flexibility. This has uncovered zoning ordinance revisions to be evaluated, she said. There are also commercial projects likely to be presented to the council. Dierking proposes reviewing current residential zoning ordinances to uncover revision opportunities and collaborating with commercial developers to shape proposals.
The joint powers agreement will be renegotiated in 2023. Now is the time to assure Excelsior has solid relationships across the communities and that its laying the foundation for negotiation that benefits everyone, she said.
Excelsior is economically healthy. Keys to continued health include supporting the business district, maximizing sources of revenue and evaluating additional areas of revenue, she said, adding Excelsior should explore reducing ongoing expenses.
Excelsior needs a vision statement to guide decisions and priorities, she said, adding it will help the city assure it’s poised for continued growth. Dierking’s guiding principle is seeking engagement around issues and she will continue this practice.
Contact Dierking at lou@loudierking.com.
Hersman has a master’s degree in education and is a teacher. She is serving on the Excelsior Planning Commission and regularly attends city council meetings. Previously, she was on the East Side Advisory committee. She lives at 823 Hidden Lane.
She would like to work with the chamber on filling empty storefronts and vacant lots. The council should work with the chamber to find prospective businesses that will enhance downtown, she said, adding the city must also support existing businesses. She would be proactive with solutions and work with owners on how to stay viable in Excelsior, she said.
Hersman said she will work with the city financial officer to explore revenue streams to support infrastructure. This is a tough problem that faces many small towns, she said. Hersman doesn’t have the answer, she said, adding she will work on it.
Excelsior is an exquisite gem with charm and personality, she said. Change must be managed with knowledge and respect. Builders, developers and prospective home buyers need to be educated on what the city has and what it is striving to maintain. There are differing opinions on how to achieve what’s best for Excelsior, she said.
“In the end, we all want the same results that will stand the test of time. A place we love and call home, with no regrets for decisions we made,” she said.
Contact Hersman at annhersman@gmail.com.
