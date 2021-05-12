Diall is a smartphone application and website that connects people with free mental health professionals and is an alternative to calling 911. It was founded by CEO Marcel Johnson and CCO Jonah Salita, an Excelsior native.
According to Johnson, Diall was the result of wanting to act in the wake of social and political injustices in 2020.
“I felt hopeless and unsafe and wanted to talk to someone, but felt like the process to get that help was difficult, and I didn’t really know where to start,” Johnson said.
While he knew there were hotlines, therapists and organizations available to help, Johnson learned through talking to others that there is a lack of education about resources available and there is a stigma around seeking help.
“It became clear that people needed a starting point in order to understand their options. Thus, all of the information available needed to be centralized in order for people to access the support that they need,” Johnson said.
Diall does just that. The app and site are a central location for people to access support for nine categories, that range from mental health and eating disorders to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ focused aid. Instead of people having to go looking for the hotline, they can press a button on the app and their call will be connected. Upholding diversity is critical to Diall, Salita said.
“I want Diall to be the go-to place for people who are interested in taking the first step to take care of themselves,” Johnson said.
Not just for crisis
Diall isn’t only for crisis situations, said Salita. It’s for every day and people will get the most impact if addressing their mental health becomes a daily habit.
“It’s really important to continue to work on your mental health for every single human because all humans, you know, get sick and have to go to the doctor at some point in their life and it’s the same thing ... whether you have a mental illness or not,” Salita said.
There are over 1,000 apps and organizations trying to address and provide services for mental health, yet over 26 million people in the U.S. experience mental health challenges and aren’t receiving support, Johnson said.
“We have to give people a starting point, there needs to be an approachable front door into navigating and understanding the world of mental health,” Johnson said.
Another aspect of Diall is the community section, where users can connect with each other anonymously to discuss the topics that apply to them. That way people can get peer-to-peer support, Salita said.
Social media is amazing at connecting people but it also has many toxic downsides. Salita and Johnson worked hard to keep toxic things out of their app. It’s a safe environment for people to ask questions, share resources, articles and hotlines. They are working on curating people’s feeds to specific topics to fit their needs and interests. Topics could range from sleep to self-care.
Diall is free for users. The creators wanted to move the burden of cost from users to partners. Diall has partnered with organizations such as the Alliance for Eating Disorder Awareness, Crisis Text Line, etc.
Mental health is inaccessible for people who don’t have the financial means to go to therapy or download an expensive meditation app, Salita said.
Future of Diall
In the future, Diall will offer a $1 a month subscription for daily curated tips. In the morning, the tip empowers with affirmations and in the afternoon or evening, it gives some kind of action users can take to better themselves. It can be done in around 20 seconds, making it accessible and easy to consume, Salita said.
Everyone who they’ve spoken to about Diall has said they can’t believe it didn’t already exist, Salita said, adding users love the app and want to see more personalization. The challenge is making the app more accessible every day.
According to Johnson, they want fewer people using the crisis features and more of the community and education components. If the app is constantly used for crisis and intervention services, then he thinks that is one of many conversations that need to be had within our society.
“I’ll know that Diall is successful when we live in a world where 911 is not the only option to seeking help and support,” Johnson said.
Info: Diallapp.com
