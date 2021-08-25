City Council approves schematic design
Now that work on the new band shell in the Excelsior Commons park is complete, the city is focusing on designing a new concession building and plaza for the park.
The Excelsior City Council approved the schematic design for a potential concession building and plaza during its meeting Aug. 16.
The building would replace the public restrooms/concession stand next to the ballfields.
Eric Snyder, a member of the Project Advisory Committee, said they envision a public gathering space for the community complete with a covered plaza and space for food trucks.
It will also be staging grounds for various events throughout the year.
The footprint includes green room for “a band or a bridal party to get ready. There’s also room for a serving kitchen. We want this structure to work in tandem with the (Excelsior Commons Pavilion). You can imaging having a wedding in the pavilion and bringing the wedding party over under the canopy.”
The initial plan is to make it available year round.
The hope is the building will become he “nerve center” for city celebrations, Fourth of July and Music in the Park, Snyder said.
The concession building upgrade is part of the city’s master plan for the Excelsior Commons, which was approved in 2017. The goal is to make the 13-acre park more walkable, restore the beach and shoreline, enhance accessibility in the Port of Excelsior, and to create a more established gathering spot.
Earlier this summer work on a brand new bandshell was completed.
The cost of the bandshell totaled about $1 million, with $750,000 coming from the city. Community for the Commons, a nonprofit park conservancy dedicated to the improvement and enhancement of The Commons, raised the remaining amount through private donations.
The new, open-air bandshell has been home to several concerts already this year.
The city envisions much more at the park.
It’s early in the process for the concession building.
Bruce Chamberlain of Hoisington Koegler Group, along with the Project Advisory Committee, management team and volunteers, has been working on the plans since April.
“It’s really the earliest stage where the architectural team is doing their best to scope out the project and identify what that preliminary budget is,” Chamberlain said.
The group did consider putting in a restaurant, but decided it was not a viable idea from a cost and foot traffic perspective.
Food truck offers the greatest flexibility and smallest footprint, Snyder said.
“We don’t want to interfere with the enjoyment of the lake for the neighbors on Lake Street,” Snyder said. “We don’t want to generate the type of foot traffic that a restaurant would require here.”
They also don’t want a “carnival atmosphere” either, Snyder said. The plan would be to start with food trucks once a week at first.
“It’s a place to go down, get a taco, sit on the plaza and watch the ballgame,” Councilmember Ann Hersman said. “We hope it becomes the nucleus of The Commons.”
The City Council just approved the schematic design. The project now moves on to the design development phase.
Several councilmembers said they were concerned with the high price tag and wanted to take that into consideration going forward.
The concession building and plaza along with stormwater improvement measures is estimated to be about $3.2 million. Local sales tax will be used to pay for the project. The Community for the Commons will also raise funds for furnishing the plaza.
The building itself is estimated to cost about $1.6 million. Hersman said a lot of other costs are related to infrastructure design, electrical upgrades and stormwater management.
“When the Pavilion was developed, there was some stormwater situations that were put off,” Hersman said. “Now we’re taking care of them with this project.”
Hersman added there’s no intention of changing the baseball field or seating.
Snyder said that when talking with baseball users, they discovered they were not interested in have concessions space either.
“We want to be careful,” Snyder said. “(Tommy’s Tonka) Trolley sells a lot of things that typically think of what you want with a ball park,” Snyder said, adding they didn’t want to compete with the business.
If all goes as planned, the contract should be awarded next year with construction happening in spring.
More information about concerts can be found at excelsiorconcerts.com. The Community for the Commons website is communityforthecommons.org.
Police chief resigns
Excelsior Mayor Todd Carlson said Police Chief Mike Meehan announced his intention to resign earlier this month from the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department.
“He’s looking to retire and do something different,” Carlson said. “We’re certainly sorry to lose a chief of that caliber. I think he’s set a really good tone within his department for this community and the surrounding community.”
The retirement will be effective Sept. 6.
