U.S. News and World Report named 16 Ebenezer-managed senior living communities to its inaugural list of Best Senior Living Communities. Ebenezer Management Services, Minnesota’s largest senior living operator and part of Fairview Health Services, which manages more than 100 senior communities throughout Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Deephaven Woods Senior Living was listed on both the Best Assisted Living and Best Independent Living lists.
To help seniors and their families make healthcare decisions, residents and families from more than 3,000 independent, assisted and memory care communities were surveyed and asked to rate their experience with the things that matter most – the kindness of staff; variety of activities; quality of the food and dining experience; whether local transportation is provided to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores or other daily needs; the quality of on-site caregiving, and more. The top-rated communities were included in the Best Senior Living list.
“Our entire team prides itself on creating environments for seniors to grow, develop new skills, and pursue longer, healthier, and more meaningful lives,” Ebenezer President/CEO Jon Lundberg said. “This designation is especially important to us because it’s a result of rankings directly from our residents and their families.”
U.S. News Best Senior Living is a widely recognized symbol of excellence in U.S. healthcare that are awarded by an unbiased trust agent.
