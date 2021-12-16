Rep. Kelly Morrison was given the award by the Minnesota Psychological Association for 2021.
State Rep. Kelly Morrison, DFL-Deephaven, received the “Legislator of the Year” award from the Minnesota Psychological Association for 2021.
Morrison was honored in a ceremony at Tavern on France in Edina on Dec. 2.
“It was a huge honor to receive it and I guess it feels particularly special this year, given the challenges that we’ve all gone through with COVID and knowing how our mental health crisis has worsened and I’m just so grateful to people who devote their careers to helping people with mental illness,” Morrison said.
Each year, the MPA puts together a legislative agenda and two of the bills that Morrison authored and got passed were at the top of that agenda, said Bill Amberg, a MPA lobbyist.
According to Steven Girardeau, co-chair of the legislative committee for MPA, only 12 bills were passed in the last legislative session and two of them were from Morrison.
“In a time in which not a whole lot of bills were passed independently ... she championed our bills through and they were two important bills,” he said.
One piece of legislation was PSYPACT. which she authored with Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake. It expanded the ability for Minnesotans to receive care from licensed psychologists not based in Minnesota through telehealth.
The bill was introduced and scheduled for a hearing in the Senate but the lockdown happened and the entire legislature went home, Amberg said. Morrison reintroduced the bill in a special session and it was redrafted virtually, which took a long time but was eventually passed.
“Even if (PSYPACT) didn’t pass in the end, she probably would have got the award just because of the incredible amount of work she put into it,” he said.
The second piece of legislation was an expansion of the Minnesota Telehealth Act that she authored with Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont, which makes telehealth options permanent after the pandemic.
“I think it is hopeful in that the two pieces of legislation that I just described were bi-partisan. I think everyone in Minnesota understands that our mental health needs are really at the forefront of our minds. Everyone has been impacted by the pandemic and by all of the different fallout that came with it. We had a big challenge in meeting the need before the pandemic and it’s only been exacerbated,” Morrison said.
The “Legislator of the Year” award from the MPA has been on-going since 2009. The award has recognized legislators from both parties who have worked with the MPA to sponsor and bring through important legislation for mental health providers and their clients, Girardeau said.
“One of the things that’s extraordinary about Rep. Morrison is that she brings her humanity into her work. She’s a doctor and a legislator, but also she’s a human being and she really thinks about the human element of the bills and so I think that’s one of the reason she’s been a good champion for us because people with mental illnesses tend to be not well represented with good advocacy,” Girardeau said.
