At 96-years-old, Fletcher documents his career growing up in Minneapolis provided with a privileged upbringing. Instead of following a traditional path to Wall Street, Fletcher details the unconventional path that sent him around the world initially selling cars for Studebaker in Mexico and Europe.
He was one among a handful of Ivy League graduates hired by Procter & Gamble after World War II to create and build the company’s international business. Fletcher was unexpectedly drafted into the Army well past the age of his peers.
Fletcher is hosting a public book launch event from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 22 at his historic family summer home “Sunset Point” in Wayzata at 3845 Northhome Road. He will be signing copies of his newly released autobiography and providing select readings from key passages. RSVP at KingstonFletcherBook@gmail.com.
His memoir, written with Carol Pine, covers his 34 years of P&G leadership on site in Mexico, Canada, England, Venezuela, Italy, Germany and Japan. Fluent in several languages, Fletcher was provided entrepreneurial freedom to achieve record growth and unimagined business success.
“Looking back on my years of young adulthood, a life pattern was emerging, I would not take the conventional path. Mine would be divergent, and I saw opportunity when faced with the unknown or the untried. Risk didn’t haunt me; it stretched me. I was more competitive than ambitious; more studious than free form; more optimistic than wary,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher’s personal and community life is equally distinctive including saving an opera company from financial ruin, competing in public speaking contests, and captaining a one-design racing sailboat until he was 89 – a record that still holds at the Minnetonka Yacht Club.
This soft-cover memoir describes Procter & Gamble’s early expansion into international consumer-products leadership and quotes extensively more than 100 hours of interviews from noteworthy persons.
Also included is a 24-page, four-color section of photographs, an extensive index and two pages of itemized acknowledgments. The book is available at https://amzn.to/3f6hdYE.
