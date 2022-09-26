At 96-years-old, Fletcher documents his career growing up in Minneapolis provided with a privileged upbringing. Instead of following a traditional path to Wall Street, Fletcher details the unconventional path that sent him around the world initially selling cars for Studebaker in Mexico and Europe.

He was one among a handful of Ivy League graduates hired by Procter & Gamble after World War II to create and build the company’s international business. Fletcher was unexpectedly drafted into the Army well past the age of his peers.

Tags

Load comments