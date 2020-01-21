Way2B is all about fitting wellness in the routines unique to each individual. Founder and CEO Simona Huskova created out of a passion for a healthy lifestyle.
“I had this name, this way to be brand in my head, and way to be basically, the brand is a healthy lifestyle brand, empowering and accepting each and everyone’s way to be,” Huskova said. “That is my brand and I was always very passionate about a really great, healthy product, that would really help and encourage everybody and make everybody’s way to be even better.”
Huskova drew from her background when creating Way2B.
“My background is actually in consumer packaged goods industry, where so I have 15-plus years of experience of launching brands, working with small and big retailers,” Huskova said. “As my experience kept growing throughout multiple different companies and multiple different roles and consulting roles, it was always a dream to really launch something that would be amazing for the consumers, and I really wanted to make a difference.”
The “secret ingredient” for the wellness drink is water-soluble plant sterols, which benefit cardiac health. Plant sterols can be found in fruits and vegetables and 0.4 grams are in every bottle of Way2B Way Better Water.
“Plant sterols have been recognized as one of the top 10 nutritional discoveries in the world over the last 30 years in nutrition,” Huskova said. “They are indisputably good for you.”
Huskova believes Way2B can go beyond just a healthy beverage option.
“Way2B with the brand we want to create a movement, where we truly empower everyone’s way to be, so it’s very inclusive,” Huskova said. “Create the social movement that is needed, really, right now all around the world where people are feeling supported, not judged and just have some fun, just whatever your way to be is.”
The Way2B brand takes cardiac health seriously, including the cardiac health of firefighters. Way2B recently donated 600 bottles of Way Better Water to the St. Paul Fire Foundation, which supports the St. Paul and Minneapolis fire departments. According to the organization, heart disease is the leading killer of firefighters nationwide.
“We are very passionate about supporting and raising a lot of awareness about our firefighters,” Huskova said. “Raising awareness about the coronary heart disease that they are facing every day.”
“We are so grateful for this generous donation and, as it turns out, it’s very timely,” said Chris Shapira, of the St. Paul Fire Foundation.
Currently, Way2B has four flavors: lemon, berry, orange and unflavored.
Since October, Way2B can be found on the shelves of Lunds & Byerlys and Cub Foods. The beverages will soon be available at Kowalski’s. The products can also be found on Amazon.com through the Launch Pad program.
To learn more about Way2B, visit way2byou.com or on social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at Way2Byou.
More to come
The company is in the process of releasing a new product, Way2B Way Better, a prebiotic drink that supports digestive health. The prebiotic flavors are also lemon, berry, orange and unflavored.
“We’re launching a line of waters that are all about digestive health,” Huskova said. “[They] really feed the healthy bacteria in your digestive tract. We will continue to deliver such products to the marketplace and continue to work with the local and in 2020 other national retailers.”
Huskova’s expectation for the brand is to continue to make a difference in people’s lives while continuing to push boundaries.
“We really want to see that the brand is pushing the boundaries and making a difference in consumer’s lives, but also where we are kind of revolutionizing the better-for-you beverage category,” Huskova said. “Our vision is to succeed and just to bring it into as many hands of consumers as possible by next year and we will work really hard.”
