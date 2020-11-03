Deephaven
With 100% of the ballots counted, Paul A. Skrede is elected as Deephaven mayor and incumbents Kent Carlson and Steven Erickson are elected to the City Council, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed:
Mayor - Skrede with 1,663 votes and write-in candidates received 650 votes.
Council - Carlson with 1,450 votes, Erickson with 1,435 votes and write-in candidates with 1,030 votes.
The mayor serves a two-year term and City Council members serve four-year terms and will take office in January.
Skrede has served as mayor since 2007.
Carlson has served on the Deephaven City Council for four years.
Erickson has served on the Deephaven City Council for eight years.
Jim Friedlander had a write-in campaign for mayor and Lynn Hooper and J.D. MacRae conducted write-in campaigns for City Council. The write-in candidates are not differentiated in the Secretary of State’s unofficial results.
Greenwood
With 100% of the ballots counted, incumbent Deb Kind is elected as Greenwood mayor and incumbents Kristi Conrad and Bill Cook are elected to the City Council, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed:
Mayor - Kind with 447 votes.
Council - Conrad with 400 votes and Cook with 361 votes.
All positions are four-year terms and will take office in January.
Kind has been mayor since 2009. She is a board member and on the executive team at NOREX.
Conrad has served on the Greenwood City Council for four years. Conrad works as a human resource director/office manager of a construction company.
Cook is retired and has served on the Greenwood City Council for eight years.
Woodland
With 100% of the ballots counted, incumbent Vincent P. Suerth is elected as Woodland mayor and incumbent Tom Newberry and Juan Vazquez are elected to the City Council, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed:
Mayor - Suerth with 239 votes.
Council Newberry with 161 votes, Vazquez with 145 votes and Zucker with 127 votes.
All positions are four-year terms and will take office in January.
Suerth ran for Woodland City Council in 2016 and served for three years before he was appointed mayor. He is a small business owner in energy-efficient commercial LED lighting systems.
Newberry is currently serving on the Woodland City Council and is the chief financial officer for Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc.
Zucker works in data analytics and is the Suzy Esstman Charitable Fund director.
Tonka Bay
With 100% of the ballots counted, Adam Jennings is elected as Tonka Bay mayor and Kristin Viger and Tim Connelly are elected to the City Council, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed:
Mayor - Jennings received 716 votes, Jon Kristian Terp got 183 votes.
Council - Viger with 598 votes, Connelly with 506 votes, Tonya Haney with 329 votes and Rafik Moore with 177 votes.
The mayor serves a two-year term and City Council members serve four-year terms and will take office in January.
Jennings is a Tonka Bay City Council member and the Excelsior Fire Board chairperson. He is working to obtain POST certification to become a peace officer.
Terp started 1Micro, a company that manufactures inventory control systems.
Connelly has been a Lake Minnetonka-Excelsior Rotary Club member, TreeHouse support group mentor and ShelterBox USA ambassador. He owns Minnesota Cottages.
Moore works in real estate investing.
Viger has volunteered at local schools, coached youth sports and served on the Tonka Bay Parks and Landscape Committee since 2015. She works in real estate for Lakes Area Realty in Excelsior.
Haney works in health care, managing programs to educate and improve health care outcomes.
Updated vote totals will be published as updates are available from the Secretary of State.
