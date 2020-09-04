Concerns about U.S. Postal Service sends an Excelsior resident to the post office

Melissa Fogelberg, a new resident of Excelsior, was in the process of unpacking her things. When she unpacked a piece of posterboard she took it as a sign from the universe. She quickly wrote up a sign and texted her neighbors to say she was going over to the post office.
On Aug. 22, Fogelberg and a neighbor held a little rally at the Excelsior Post Office. On that day organizations lead by MoveOn planned “Save the Post Office” rallies at U.S. Postal Service locations.
Standing in front of the blue mail collection box with her sign, Fogelberg was surprised by the steady stream of people dropping off mail. Many people who were driving by gave the thumbs up, honked, waved or shouted “save the post office,” she said, adding she heard no negative remarks.
At her rally, community members voiced general concerns about the quality of delivery services. People heavily rely on the Postal Service for their checks, medications and other important mail. They cannot be confident that they’ll get things through the mail when they need them, Fogelberg said.
Voting by mail
Several community members brought up voting by mail, she said. One person expressed they are afraid of COVID-19, but want to know that if they vote by mail that their vote will be counted, she said.
This concern resonated with Fogelberg, who was an election judge for the midterm elections. She was reassigned to a polling location near the University of Minnesota where hundreds of students waited in line for hours to vote.
Fogelberg said she is thinking about the impact of services that would be caused by changes to the Postal Service but also about the public health component. If people have to vote the same way they did in the midterms, there are two bad outcomes, she said. One outcome is that people just won’t show up. The other outcome is that people who want to make sure their vote counts will put their health and safety at risk.
The Postal Service is an organization that touches every person in the United States, Fogelberg said. She acknowledged that the service has issues, but thinks creative thinking could help come up with ways to improve services.
The U.S. Postal Service is at risk because of changes and the quality of services is diminishing, she said. The election is a big concern because it is urgent and quickly approaching.
People can show support by showing up at their local post office. Postal workers appreciate knowing the community supports their good work, she said.
Staff at the Excelsior Post Office were not able to comment. A media spokesperson could not be reached for comment.
The most immediately effective way to take action is to contact members of Congress, she said. Local representatives are supportive of the efforts to save the post office, but they still need to hear from their constituents, she added.
For those interested in contacting members of Congress, the number for the Congressional switchboard is 202-224-3121. Info: savethepostoffice.net
