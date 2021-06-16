On the evening of June 8, a crowd gathered in the Excelsior Commons Park to honor Tommy Drummond, the founder of Tommy’s Tonka Trolley, who died last year at the age of 70 from Glioblastoma.
Dean Salita, the owner of Tommy’s Tonka Trolley, with his wife Becky spoke about Drummond’s impact on the community. No matter who they were, anyone who came to the trolley and spoke with him, “you were Tommy’s friend instantly,” Salita said.
“When you walked away from Tommy, you didn’t feel like it was just somebody you met, you felt like you had made a new friend,” Salita said.
Drummond’s wife Julie and his son, William Pigeon, wrote a piece, which Salita read to the crowd. The Salitas presented Pigeon with an early photo of the trolley.
“He built it (Tommy’s Tonka Trolley) for all the people in the community and now it’s the go-to place for friends and families to gather all summer long,” Salita said.
Drummond was active in the community and partnered with many local businesses to donate ice cream for charity, he sponsored Little Leagues and was a fixture at the trolley, Salita said. Drummond was a passionate boater, an avid golfer and loved to sing and dance. His family thanked the community for celebrating him.
“This is the one thing that the family really wanted to say,” Salita said. “He knew you all by name. He knew all your stories and he loved you all.”
Salita shared his own memories of Drummond and how they became fast friends. Drummond had asked the Salitas if they would partner with him on the trolley. He worked with the couple and helped them with the business.
Since the establishment of the Excelsior Commons Park, there has always been concessions of some nature, Salita said, adding whether it was when steamboats were coming in and out or the amusement park was still standing.
“Tommy really felt when he moved from down the beach to here, that that was a big part of the community and we still feel it as well,” Salita said.
Drummond was most proud of the children, Salita said. Over the years some of the children who worked summers at the trolley have brought their children back, he added. Drummond gave local young people their first job, taught them how to work, count change, clean and be friendly.
“Thank him in whatever way you want, but the thank you is for what he brought to you each individually, what he brought to the community, what he brought to our kids, what he brought to charity around here and just making Excelsior and the community a better place to live,” Salita said. “For that, his memory will be remembered for a long time.”
Salita gave the microphone over to anyone who wanted to share a story about Drummond. Friends, community members and former trolley employees thanked Drummond and spoke about how he touched their lives. Tears were shed and many laughs were had remembering the “real-life legend” that he was.
After people shared their stories, the crowd walked down the sidewalk, decorated with luminaries, to the trolley for free ice cream. Among the flavors was Tommy’s Mint Chip, which Sebastian Joe’s made especially for Drummond, who didn’t like ice cream. Tim Mahoney played music on a stage next to the trolley.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.