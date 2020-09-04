‘Communities cannot thrive unless there is giving back,’ Excelsior resident values serving community

Charlie Kanan is the recipient of the 2020 Ross McGlasson Award for Leadership in Community Service from the Excelsior Morning Rotary Club.
Kanan, was born in 1951 and raised in Excelsior. He still lives in the community and is the chairman of the board and CEO of Waytek Inc., in Chanhassen.
Growing up, Kanan’s family owned three restaurants in Excelsior, The Skipper Cafe, the Marine Bar and the Belle Aire Yacht Club. He and his sister Patti Kanan learned the value of giving back early on from his mom, dad and uncle.
“I was taught how important it was to give back to your community,” he said. “Communities cannot thrive unless there is giving back.”
Kanan took that lesson to heart. Over the years, he has served on boards for the Rotary club, Minnetonka Schools, the ICA Food Shelf, the Minnetonka Diamond Club and the Parish Council Advisory Board for St. John the Baptist School and Church in Excelsior, among other volunteering endeavors.
He is currently the president of the Minnetonka Diamond Club and chair of the parish board, according to a release from the club.
He and his wife, Debbie Kanan, have a son, Chris, and two grandchildren.
Giving to the community takes a massive amount of time and takes away time from your family, he said, adding his family is also a part of giving back.
One of the most crucial parts of a community is its education system, Kanan said. His wife is a paraprofessional who has worked for the Minnetonka district for almost 30 years in early childhood and family education.
The award includes a $1,000 donation to the winner’s charity of choice. Kanan chose that the money will go to the Minnetonka Preschool Readiness Tuition Assistance Program.
Speaking from his experience on the school board, a lot of child development happens during the preschool years. Putting money toward that age group makes a significant difference, he said.
The biggest thing that builds a community is the number of volunteers and this community has no trouble finding them, Kanan said, adding those are the people who get the work done and deserve the thanks.
“Nobody is more important than the entire team,” he said.
Another crucial part of building community is the leadership in the school systems, churches and nonprofits, which fosters talent, he said.
One of his most challenging experiences in community service was when he was an eighth-grader in 1965 and tornadoes cut through Minnesota. It wasn’t just a day of clean up, it lasted for weeks, he recalled. People rolled up their sleeves and did what was needed, he said.
“I have never seen that kind of destruction but I never saw that kind of community support in my life,” he said.
Kanan’s time on the school board was also challenging, but rewarding. The board touches everything and there are a lot of tough decisions to make that impact many lives, he said.
Some of his most rewarding work was with The Hope House, a home for youth in crisis opened by the Open Hands Foundation. The house provides short-term shelter, food and counseling to teenagers in need.
For those who want to get involved in their community, Kanan suggests checking in with local churches, schools and service clubs. Attending a Rotary club meeting would be a good way to get to know a lot of people doing work in the community, he added.
