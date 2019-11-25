The Minnetonka Climate Initiative, formed out of a movement started by area high schoolers, is now a multi-generational group that works to see climate policies implemented at the local level.
“This partnership between the leaders of Hopkins High School Earth Club and Minnetonka Earth Club. They kind of came together to discuss climate and environmental issues within the city of Minnetonka,” said Skyler Seets, a member of the initiative and a Minnetonka High School senior. “They really wanted to take action on a local level on making their city more environmentally sustainable. ... This initiative was really focused on pushing for legislative action and then we kind of pulled in different adult members and other students at various different times.”
When forming the group, the students worked with an organization called iMatter. The organization educates young people in organizing to address the issue of climate change.
“iMatter has worked with students around the country and that helped give them a structure,” said Linda Langin, an initiative member.
“Lia Harel was the previous leader of the Hopkins Earth Club and she worked really heavily with iMatter,” Seets said. “As time went on we became a lot more vocal.”
The group includes people from various backgrounds and age groups and utilizes the strengths of those individuals.
“Other people were great at putting together a Powerpoint, other people were really good at lobbying or at public speaking,” said Jennifer Mundt, a member. “We divvied up the tasks that it took to be successful and it kept growing from there because people were doing things and they were seeing the fruits of their labor.”
Although the group started with the students, they perceive the group as a multi-generational collaboration.
“One of the things that some people get confused about with our group, as far as structure, is it student-led or is it adult-led, is there a specific person that’s leading it, we very much don’t see it that way,” Seets said. “It’s very much a multi-generational collaboration where we have meetings for different people to spearhead different elements of it. We make decisions collaboratively.”
“I think that students definitely brought a lot of passion and urgency and that’s something I think that’s hard to find as you get older just because you have to be a bit more calculated,” said Gabi Tan, a Minnetonka High student and initiative member. “We also needed the wisdom and the help with researching and all of these unknown things that we had before we had adults help. So, I think that it all really works together.”
The wide range of ages plays precisely into the issue that climate change affects everybody and it takes everyone to address climate change.
“One of the benefits of having a multi-generational group is the fact that with the environment, with climate, it affects every single person no matter their race, socio-economic status, their gender, their age, where they live, and it affects everyone, obviously to different extents,” Seets said.
Through family and friends, the initiative has gathered more than 120 people, from 15 to 80 years of age, at two council meetings.
The initiative members advocated for $200,000 to be included Minnetonka’s budget for 2020. In a 5-2 vote, the Minnetonka City Council voted to include $100,000 to create a sustainability commission to create an action plan and have a dedicated staff member to oversee its implementation. It is unclear if the money will be used for that purpose but budget discussions will continue on Monday, Dec. 2.
“We wanted the $100,000 so that we knew that they could fund two things, $50,000, which is the typical cost for a vendor to do a climate action plan for a suburb that’s our size, and budget another $50,000 for staff plus rolled-up benefits for the final quarter of 2020,” Mundt said. “The most important thing for us, frankly, was that the city create a sustainability commission where it’s citizen-powered with volunteers who can help the city advance climate action.”
The city is participating in the Xcel Energy Partners in Energy program. It is a city initiative, with resident involvement, on sustainability goals in renewable energy through workshops. At the city’s request, three members, Seets, Tan and Brian Golob are involved in the program.
The value of addressing climate change at a local level is not lost on the group.
“I think it’s important at every single level,” Seets said. “We don’t always have time to wait for the state or the nation to push things forward and that us seeking action does push the bigger levels forward. We do need action at on every single level, and local is part of that.”
