Christmas comes early to Excelsior

Becky Leffler, the owner of Sweet Nautical Boutique in Excelsior, opened a pop-up shop, Sweet Nautical Christmas, on Oct. 8 next to her boutique at 287 Water St. in Suite 120.
Leffler loves all things Christmas from the meals to gift-giving. When she was putting in orders for her boutique she wondered if she should order less due to COVID-19. It’s about family, she said, adding the pandemic doesn’t change the holiday.
With a vacancy next to her boutique, Leffler decided to go all out and do a pop-up shop. In about two weeks, she pulled everything together, even putting a doorway in the building’s wall so people could shop for fashion on the boutique side and Christmas items on the pop-up side.
Unique winter finds
Leffler is marketing the shop in three stages, based on the way she shops for the holidays. The first is decor, where shoppers can find table toppers, signage, wreaths, candle holders and dish towels. The second is gift-giving, with books, sweaters, hot cocoa mix and mugs. The last stage is what to wear for the holidays. With COVID-19, she is marketing causal family setting apparel. Leffler also shows sneak peeks of the next phase.
New unique products will come in every week. Many of the items are winter-themed, not just Christmas or holidays, so they will work all season long, she said.
Bringing the Christmas spirit early
The shop has already received a great response, she said. There are some people who love Christmas all year round. Some shoppers don’t mind shopping early for the perfect gift or want decorating ideas, she added. Leffler carries a line of Christmas signs and bought around 60. She already sold 28 signs in just two days.
The holidays help with where people are at emotionally right now, she said. Whether people buy now or not, the season brings up good thoughts and memories.
“Christmas brings something joyful to look forward to,” she said.
One of the reasons she decided to do the pop-up shop early and not pack Christmas shopping into one month is because of COVID-19. Leffler wanted to give shoppers more time and space to get what they need.
The pop-up shop will be open until the end of the year. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit Sweet Nautical Boutique’s Facebook page, facebook.com/sweetnautical.
