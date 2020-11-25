The annual Christkindlsmarkt in Excelsior has transitioned from an in-person event to a virtual streaming program due to COVID-19. "Christkindlsmarkt Live!” will begin streaming 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
The program will run for about six hours and will be recorded for future viewing. Participants must purchase a $5 ticket or can use a ticket previously purchased for the in-person event. Tickets are on sale at the programs website, excelsiorchristmas.com until Saturday, Nov. 28.
Features of the virtual program
- An online marketplace featuring vendors, whom participants can buy goods from directly.
- Father Christmas answering questions live and reading letters from children. Letters can be dropped off at the North Pole Trolley Station, located next to the Excelsior Library on Water Street. Letters must be sent by the end of the day, Wednesday, Nov. 25.
- The princesses Anna and Elsa from Frozen performing a show with storytelling and children’s German Christmas traditions.
- A live "llama cam" streaming footage of llamadeer from Weeping Willow Acres. The footage will stream via an Earth Cam from Nov. 28-Dec. 7.
- A storytelling hour with a reading from the new children’s book “The Gimmwitts,” by Melanie Bacon.
- Christmas and holiday music provided by local musicians and caroling groups.
- Magician Brian Richards performing juggling snowballs, mind reading earmuffs and more.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward costs the event incurred, due to the in-person event being cancelled so close to when it was supposed to open, said Dale Kurschner, who works with communications and fundraising for the market. Net proceeds after costs are covered will go to support His House Foundation and ICA Food Shelf.
Myrle Mackenzie, the event’s executive director, is the epitome of the spirit of Christmas, Kurschner said, adding you can’t stop Christmas and you can’t stop her. He noted the event’s sponsors also have the spirit. Some of them have reached out and are still supporting the virtual program, he said.
For more information, visit excelsiorchristmas.com.
