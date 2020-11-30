The annual Christkindlsmarkt in Excelsior transitioned from an in-person event to a virtual streaming program, due to COVID-19. Programing for “Christkindlsmarkt Live!” began streaming Nov. 28 and was recorded for future viewing. The program is about six hours.
Features of the program
- An online marketplace featuring vendors from whom participants can buy goods.
- Father Christmas answering questions and reading letters from children.
- The princesses Anna and Elsa from Frozen performing a show with storytelling and children’s German Christmas traditions.
- A live “llama cam” streaming footage of llamadeer from Weeping Willow Acres. The footage will stream via an Earth Cam until Monday, Dec. 7.
- A storytelling hour with a reading from the new children’s book “The Gimmwitts,” by Melanie Bacon.
- Christmas and holiday music provided by local musicians and caroling groups.
- Magician Brian Richards performing juggling snowballs, mind-reading earmuffs and more.
Tickets for the event were $5. Proceeds from ticket sales go toward costs the event incurred, due to the in-person event being canceled so close to the date, said Dale Kurschner, who works with communications and fundraising for the market. Net proceeds after costs are covered will go to support His House Foundation and ICA Food Shelf.
Myrle Mackenzie, the event’s executive director, is the epitome of the spirit of Christmas, Kurschner said, adding you can’t stop Christmas and you can’t stop her. He noted the event’s sponsors also have the spirit. Some of them reached out and still supporting the virtual program, he said.
For more information and to watch the recorded program, visit excelsiorchristmas.com.
