Detective Richard MacElroy won the inaugural 2022 award
Earlier this year the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department rolled out nominations for its first-ever officer of the year award and after much deliberation, the honor has gone to Detective Richard MacElroy.
“(It’s) humbling. Very humbling,” he said.
The department held a two-hour formal employee recognition ceremony on Dec. 1 where officers, their families and elected officials were invited to celebrate awards, which included more than just officer of the year. Some additional awards included Mrs./Mr. Congeniality, a life-saving award and awards that recognized officers going above and beyond behind the scenes.
“It was a great way to show appreciation to the officers and the staff. It’s not just the officers, it’s the entire staff here, that their work does not go unnoticed, and for the families to see what the staff does here.” said Police Chief Brian Tholen.
Last August, the department announced a nomination process for community members to participate in, giving them an opportunity to call out a local police officer who they had a positive experience with. A total of seven officers were nominated, with the South Lake Minnetonka Crime Prevention Board reviewing all of the nominations and choosing an officer based on the police department’s three core values: integrity, courage and accountability. With those criteria in mind, the board chose MacElroy as this year’s recipient.
“It’s been a privilege. It’s an honor to see a detective and an officer who can do so much. Not only does he connect with his victims of the cases, the community, but also makes an impact on them personally. His follow-up is thorough and he makes sure that the victims are taken care of first and then the investigation starts,” Tholen said.
He shared one of the nominations written about MacElroy, which said, “He was compassionate towards the family. He showed patience, determination and persistence. That compassion was expressed through the communication he had with them and that he showed he cared. He worked with the family and carried out his professional duties, but the main job and what he wanted to get across was to make sure the family was properly dealing with the grief and shock that they were handling.”
MacElroy has been with the department for nearly ten years and found himself wanting to go into law enforcement since high school. He started school while serving five years in the Marine Corps, later making a shift to the private sector in the 2000s that eventually led him back to law enforcement. While he did work as a Hennepin County deputy for a few years, he was drawn to the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department when he wanted to work closer to where he lived in Mound.
While MacElroy may not live in the South Lake area, he said he’s stayed at the department for as long as he has because of both the community and his co-workers.
“I get to talk to different types of people every day,” he called the most meaningful part of his job.
Throughout the year, much of his focus has been on homicide overdose deaths. Earlier this year, MacElroy and Tholen presented before the Excelsior City Council and other city councils within the SLM jurisdiction requesting an increase in the department’s budget. The department did receive approval for the 5.4% budget increase for 2023. One of the reasons for asking for a higher budget was due to needing an officer to staff a drug task force to address the illegal drug abuse issues and overdose deaths in the four communities.
Alongside his police work, Tholen dubbed him a “jack of all trades” who also helps out around the office with small projects like hanging TVs or working on IT repairs.
“In addition, he’s a mentor to these younger officers who need the guidance and who have cases they want to work and they go to him for advice and for paths to take with the investigation and even their career,” Tholen said.
For the next year and in the future, his goals revolve around continuing his education and learning new investigative techniques to bring back to the department. This year, he went to a homicide investigation course, and he recently came back from a cell phone technology course.
South Lake Minnetonka officer of the year will be a new annual tradition, according to Tholen, with a formal recognition ceremony planned for the first Thursday of December. Residents can nominate officers in 2023 by emailing hr@southlakepd.com.
The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department serves the communities of Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. The department is located at 24150 Smithtown Road in Shorewood.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.