Changes in June, July to the Excelsior Farmers Market

The Excelsior Farmers’ Market will operate a bit differently this June and July. Customers must order ahead of time online and pickup will be no-contact, according to Christian Tietz, the board president of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce.
Market pickups will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays, June 9 to Sept. 1, in the West parking lot in Excelsior. It will be pickup only. No vendors will sell on-site, Tietz said. Customers can place orders from Wednesday to noon on Sunday. The chamber will post a link to its online storefront in the days before June 9, according to its website, excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/excelsior-farmers-market.html.
Community safety guidelines are posted on the chamber’s website to help people feel comfortable with pickup, Tietz said. Guidelines such as having staffers wear masks and gloves, setting up hand washing stations at the site and maintaining 6 feet of social distance. Pickup will be drive-through, but chamber officials are coordinating a way for walk-up pickup, he said.
The chamber leaders will reevaluate as the summer goes along, Tietz said. The organizers would like to get back to some level of normalcy, but must evaluate the current environment as well as what other markets in the area are doing, he added.
Other farmers markets are doing similar things. Tietz and his family visited the Mill City Farmers Market in Minneapolis. The market had some vendors but was mostly order ahead and pick up, he said. The way the market will be run is in the best interest of the community, he added.
This was the easiest way for the chamber to get the products to the community and support the farmers and those who have supported the market over the years, Tietz said. This is one of the few events the chamber has been able to do, he added.
“We knew how important the farmers market was to Excelsior and to the community as a whole,” Tietz said.
