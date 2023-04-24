Event to become a new annual April staple for the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka community
The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce is bringing residents back to Pique Travel Design for another Black Gown Gala fashion show event.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on April 28, attendees will have a chance to dress-up, peruse a silent auction full of interesting experiences and observe some local fashion from the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka area.
The last Black Gown Gala in October proved successful for the chamber, raising approximately $3,000 to support the winter and summer Pots on Water Street effort put on by the chamber as well as Fourth of July fireworks. This year, all money raised will go toward the fireworks as well as “the beautification of Water Street.”
According to event manager Carolynne Telford, the event will become a new April staple for the foreseeable future.
“We wanted to give an opportunity for people to get out. Winter gets so long and we don’t have a lot of events over the winter and so this is a great kick-off to our event season,” she said. “Not to mention we thought that it’s really fun to model summer and spring outfits, and get people really excited for the shopping season.”
Something the Black Gown Gala has achieved is bringing new members into the chamber. With around 160 members currently, 30 have joined since the beginning of the year. Generally, Telford said the goal is to recruit 32 members in an entire year.
“Chamber members are looking to get more involved. We’ve had a couple new stores open up who are getting involved, and people from outside the community are excited about coming in to see this show to support our chamber members,” she said. “We have a lot that’s going on in the Hopkins-Minnetonka area as well which is really exciting for people coming into a place where they wouldn’t normally shop and once you get one foot in your door, you’re guaranteed to get it in again. We’re excited to start bringing new people to the community.”
The event has also grown in size since its inauguration last fall, including 12 participating businesses showcasing either their fashion or services: aloom Consignment Boutique, Amore & Fede, Brightwater Clothing & Gear, Clubhouse 360, GRAY Home & Lifestyle, Golden Rule Gallery, J. Hilburn, Jett Beauty, Martin’s, SJX and Tonka Spirit Gear.
One of the participating businesses, Jett Beauty, recently joined Excelsior last year after having just a successful, long-time Edina location. Owner Amy Kelly said they offer a variety of services, such as eye lash extensions, brow henna, skin care and a partnership with a dermatology group. Jett Beauty will be providing the make-up for all of the models.
“I found partnering with other businesses, just learning about the community, has always been beneficial. I think that’s why we’ve been successful over in Edina. I love the chance just to meet new people and learn about other businesses that surround us and the community at large,” Kelly said about the gala.
Telford said they also recruited a larger number of community member models to wear the fashion: Maud Duggan from Union Place; Jennifer Dierkhising from Refined Lending and The Guest House; Chip Cheney from the Excelsior Rotary; Herman Gray from the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department; Amber Harvey from Excelsior Realty; Colleen Lockovitch from Sustinea Horticultural Consulting; Lora Marceau from Marceau Interiors; Wynne Reece from Reece Law, P.L.L.C.; and Emily Scherschligt, a Deephaven City Councilmember.
Colleen Lockovitch, owner of Sustinea Horticultural Consulting, is one of this year’s models. She lives in Tonka Bay and her business offers consultation on planting and works with many public parks and private gardens. Something she had been involved in locally is volunteering to better the Commons and assisting with the city’s master plan. Through her involvement with gala, she is hoping to connect and meet with new people in the community.
“I think it provides awareness just reading the profiles of some of the models. I love learning about, ‘oh, I’ve always wondered who was behind that business.’ I like the transparency of it. I just think it’s celebrating some of the uniqueness of our small town. I think the local business owners have really fascinating stories. That’s exciting,” Lockovich said.
One major highlight of the event is the larger-than-ever silent auction, which includes opportunities such as a four-hour brewery tour, packages featuring scenic boat tours, science museum tickets, Chanhasssen dinner theater tickets, Minnesota Orchestra tickets, dinners and more.
“A lot of them are experiences, which is really fun. Quite a few of our chamber members were able to donate a gift card or an experience to get people to Excelsior in the summertime too,” Telford said.
Music will be provided by DJ Tristana Ward from Pandora’s Other Box. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit elmcc.org/black-gown-gala. Tickets will be sold until the day of the gala or until they are gone.
