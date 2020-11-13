The unofficial results from the Secretary of State for the South Lake Minnetonka city elections Nov. 3 include:
Excelsior
Incumbent Todd R. Carlson was re-elected as Excelsior mayor with 883 votes or 67%. Carlson has served as mayor for two years. His challenger, Peter J. Hartwich, received 415 votes or 31%.
“I expect great things for our community and I look forward to working with council, staff and our commissions to continue to make a positive impact,” Carlson said.
Incumbents Ann Hersman and Lou Dierking were elected to the City Council after running unopposed. Hersman, who was sworn to the council’s vacant seat at the Oct. 19 council meeting, received 865 votes or 53%. Dierking, who has served two years on the council, received 694 votes or 43%.
The mayor serves a two-year term. The council members serve four-year terms and will take office in January.
Shorewood
Jennifer Labadie was elected as Shorewood mayor with 3,126 votes or 64%. Labadie has served on the Shorewood City Council for the last six years. Her challenger, Guy Sanschagrin, received 1,687 votes or 35%.
"Over the next four years, I will listen to residents' concerns and I will continue to implement improvements to our roads, infrastructure and city parks," Labadie said.
Incumbent Patrick Johnson and Paula Callies were elected to the City Council. Johnson has been a council member since 2017 and received 2,344 votes or 35%. Callies was a council member from 2005-2008 and received 2,328 votes or 34%.
“I think we will have an excellent council team going forward to work on behalf of the community,” Callies said.
All terms are four years and those elected will take office in January.
Deephaven
Incumbent Paul A. Skrede, who has served as mayor since 2007, was re-elected as Deephaven mayor with 1,663 votes or 71%. Write-in candidates received 650 votes or 28%.
Incumbents Kent Carlson and Steven Erickson were elected to the City Council. Carlson has served on the council for four years and received 1,450 votes or 37%. Erickson has been on the council for eight years and received 1,435 votes or 36%. Write-in candidates received 1,030 votes or 26.31%.
Jim Friedlander had a write-in campaign for mayor and Lynn Hooper and J.D. MacRae conducted write-in campaigns for City Council. The write-in candidates are not differentiated in the Secretary of State’s unofficial results. Results differentiated by candidate will be available around Nov. 12.
The mayor serves a two-year term and council members serve four-year terms and will take office in January.
Greenwood
Incumbent Deb Kind ran unopposed and was re-elected as Greenwood mayor with 447 votes or 96%. Kind has been mayor since 2009.
Incumbents Kristi Conrad and Bill Cook were elected to the City Council after running unopposed. Conrad has served on the council for four years and received 400 votes or 51%. Cook has served on the council for eight years and received 361 votes or 46%.
All positions are four-year terms and will take office in January.
Woodland
Incumbent Vincent P. Suerth was elected as Woodland mayor after running unopposed with 239 votes or 95%. Suerth ran for Woodland City Council in 2016 and served for three years before he was appointed mayor.
Incumbent Tom Newberry and Juan Vazquez were elected to the City Council. Newberry received 161 votes or 36%. Newberry thanked residents for their vote of confidence in city staff and the council. Vazquez received 145 votes or 32%.
“It is not about me, but about my neighbors and this great community,” Vazquez said.
All positions are four-year terms and will take office in January.
Tonka Bay
Adam Jennings, a City Council member, was elected as Tonka Bay mayor with 716 votes or 78%. His challenger, Jon Kristian Terp, received 183 votes or 20% of the votes.
“We have a wonderful council and some great people coming on board. I’m excited about the future and working with everyone,” Jennings said.
Kristin Viger and Tim Connelly were elected to the City Council. Viger, who has served on the Tonka Bay Parks and Landscape Committee since 2015, received 598 votes or 36%. Connelly, who has been a Lake Minnetonka-Excelsior Rotary Club member, received 506 votes or 31%.
“Tonka Bay is a great little city and I’m looking forward to working with the council and the mayor to make it even better,” Connelly said.
The mayor serves a two-year term and council members serve four-year terms and will take office in January.
Updated vote totals will be published as updates are available from the Secretary of State. Results are not final until certified.

