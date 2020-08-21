Filing opened on July 28 for city offices and closed Aug. 11. This is a list of all candidates who have filed for city offices in the South Lake area:
Incumbent Todd Carlson and Peter Hartwich filed for mayor of Excelsior.
Incumbent Lou Dierking and Ann Hersman filed for Excelsior City Council.
Jennifer Labadie and Guy Sanschagrin filed for mayor of Shorewood.
Incumbent Patrick Johnson and Paula Callies and Pamela McDonald filed for Shorewood City Council.
Adam Jennings and Jon Kristian Terp filed for mayor of Tonka Bay.
Tim Connelly,Tonya Haney, Rafik Moore and Kristin Viger filed for Tonka Bay City Council.
Incumbent Paul Skrede filed for mayor of Deephaven.
Incumbents Kent Carlson and Steven Erickson filed for Deephaven City Council.
Incumbent Vince Suerth filed for mayor of Woodland.
Incumbent Tom Newberry and Juan Vazquez and Hank Zucker filed for Woodland City Council.
Incumbent Deb Kind filed for mayor of Greenwood.
Incumbents Bill Cook and Kristi Conrad filed for Greenwood City Council.
Get more information on filing from sos.state.mn.us.
