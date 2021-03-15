Perris Deppa is a resident of Deephaven and has lived in Minnesota since 2009. She is originally from California. At the beginning of February, she published her book “Winter, You Wonder.”
The book is geared toward children who are 4-6 years old. The book is published by Wise Ink in Minneapolis and the illustrator is based out of Spain.
Deppa has three children, ages 5, 3 and 2. It’s always been her dream to write a children’s book. Her children go to St. Therese Early Learning Center in Deephaven. The school focuses heavily on the outdoors and when she would pick them up from school, they’d have a lot of questions.
One winter day, her oldest daughter wondered why it wasn’t snowing yet. She theorized it was because the snowflakes were still taking their nap in the sky. That got Deppa’s mental wheels turning. She started to think about their questions and the way her children viewed the seasons, particularly winter.
Deppa experiences winter through her children’s eyes. It’s a whole new world and the story behind the book, she said. She is a believer in spending as much time as possible outside with her children. Most of the book is based on activities they do and the local surroundings, such as an ice fishing village on Lake Minnetonka, she said.
Seeing the positive
Many people complain about the long winters in Minnesota, but for the children the season is magical, Deppa said. She poses the idea, “what if we shift our perspective and look at winter through that lens?” Rather than surviving it we can embrace it, she said. Deppa emphasizes that message applies no matter the season.
Being from California, Deppa appreciates that Minnesota has four seasons. There is so much beauty and wonder associated with the shift of seasons, she said. Her main message in “Winter, You Wonder” is to savor the season no matter what it is.
The message resonated with more people than Deppa expected. Many of the people buying the book were busy families. The COVID-19 pandemic caused people to embrace the outdoors more, she said.
Deppa wrote the book in January 2020. The beginning of her journey was at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working on the book was a wonderful creative outlet when they were all stuck at home, she said. Having something to focus on was good for her well-being, she added.
Deppa said she has a lot of big ideas, but is efficient at getting things done. She’s a dreamer and a doer, she said. Years ago, she started a business in lifestyle management and has a background in sales and advertising. She loves working with people, so it brings her joy to provide inspiration for people to look at their surroundings differently or just go outside, she said.
Challenges along the way
Deppa went into the process expecting that she would hire an artist to bring her words to life, but her publisher pushed her to write another storyline for the pictures. Now that the book is completed, the biggest challenge is marketing the book and getting it into stores, she said. It has been especially challenging due to COVID-19 because she is unable to do a big launch party and events.
Deppa has received requests for a book for each season. It’s something she is exploring, but one of the nice things about her process was how natural and unforced it was. The content she shares on her platform is usually winter-based but she thinks that her next book would be about summer.
Feedback from readers
Many people from the community recognized local aspects of the book, such as the ice houses. People are very drawn to the whimsical perspective, Deppa said. Children’s books are written, of course, for children, but also for the parents. They’re the ones purchasing the book, so it’s important that the book is beautiful, calm and something an adult would want to read to their child, she said.
Readers shared with Deppa that the book was sometimes the inspiration for them to get outside and embrace even the coldest of days. The book has made adults pause and realize that some of the things they complain about are actually cool experiences, she said. People from California to Canada have been ordering the book. It speaks to the fact that they don’t need to live in the snow for the message to translate, she said.
“Winter, You Wonder” can be purchased at winteryouwonder.com. Deppa has an Instagram page for the book @winteryouwonder.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.