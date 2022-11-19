Alaskan in town for a Klondike Dog Derby fundraiser
Five-time Iditarod winner Dallas Seavey visited the latest Raise the Woof fundraiser for the 2023 Klondike Dog Derby.
The Alaskan stopped by Minnetonka’s Unmapped Brewing Co., Nov. 5 for meet-and-greet during the fundraiser. Before the event, the Sun Sailor sat down with Seavey at the Beatty sled dog kennel in Lakeville to chat about his family, his career, the Klondike Dog Derby and what drives him as someone who’s been involved in the sport for the majority of his life.
Seavey grew up in Alaska between Seward and Sterling. His childhood revolved around sled dog racing, with his father Mitch Seavey racing each year and winning a total of three times, most recently in 2017.
“That’s kind of what my childhood revolved around, was raising sled dogs, creating better and better sled dogs through training and development and understanding, and then ultimately trying to win the Iditarod,” he said, adding that he was homeschooled because he was needed around their home to help out with training.
Now 35-year-old Dallas Seavey still lives in Alaska, living in the town of Talkeetna, which is led by a cat mayor. He operates his own kennel of nearly 100 dogs as well as AK Sled Dog Tours.
“Sled dogs are my life, very simply put. In the summertime we do sled dog tourism, which basically gives us a good reason to have even more stuff working with these dogs because in the summer we can’t do long runs with dogs because of the temperatures. What we can do is lots of short runs, but that takes a tremendous amount of manpower, so enter tourism,” he said.
With AK Sled Dog Tours, they then have a reason to hitch their sled dogs up for short rides several times a day with tourists, which mentally and physically stimulates the dogs. It’s also a good revenue opportunity, he said.
“Summertime is tourism largely, but also training and development. That’s when the puppies are born. We do a lot of work with the young dogs, getting them ready to work in teams and to travel,” Seavey said. “They’ll spend the first three years of their life with the primary goal being creating a confident being. Forget about the athletic side of it, you got to start with the base foundation of a secure, confident dog that knows their place and knows that they’re valued and knows that they’re cared for and is therefore able to put it all on the line and be somewhat vulnerable, you might say, because they feel secure.”
When it comes to how many races Seavey competes in during the year, it’s all about the Iditarod with occasionally other races like the Yukon Quest or the Finnmarksløpet in Europe.
“I do ultra-long distance racing, thousand milers. When I train for those races, I generally don’t do other races. We put all our eggs in one basket. I want to do it perfectly for that race and so often I see people that get distracted … by doing lots of little races,” he said.
For him, the longest races are “the most pure forms of mushing because it’s all-encompassing.” Mushers have to be aware of every aspect of their dog, he said, including their emotional and physical states of being as well as their security within the pack.
“You rarely get rewarded for pushing in the Iditarod. It’s about nurturing, it’s about building, and if you can do those things well, you have success in 1,000-mile races,” Seavey said.
Overall, he has personally gained a lot from mushing and above all, it’s been the human-animal connection that rests at the top.
“Part of what I’m trying to do, I’m not racing the Iditarod this year, but we are trying to do a little more in the realm of trying to help people become more knowledgeable and experienced, and encourage the environment like this race down here, encourage the environment so it promotes the connection with animals,” he said.
Although Seavey cannot say for sure whether he’ll be competing this February in the Klondike Dog Derby in Excelsior despite its tempting $40,000 total purse, he did come to Minnesota to help support it. His connection to the Beattys, whose sled dog competing daughter Chloe has worked with Dallas Seavey before, has led to him getting involved. He called the race a gateway into getting into larger races like the Iditarod.
“This Klondike race, it’s one of the reasons we feel like it’s so important because it’s a little glimpse into a little tiny tiny dog race and then hopefully it’s just a little microcosm of the Iditarod to get people, ‘okay, what is this? Wow. What is a sled dog?’ For people to understand just how cool it is,” said Cheri Beatty.
The mission statement of the Klondike Dog Derby, she said, is less about dog sledding and more about getting people outside.
“This race is accessible, which is really nice because it’s close to the city, it’s in a beautiful area. Thousands of people come and watch these dogs for the first time and see these athletes and get out outside,” Beatty said.
Dallas Seavey was excited to be in town to speak with others who may or may not be actively participating in sled dog racing.
“It’s about kind of broadening your view, opening your eyes to something that you’re not familiar with or have a very loose or vague interest in. It’s fun to share what we do and I feel like there (are) some things of value and if people can take away maybe even just a little bit more of an interest in exploration or curiosity, if that’s all that is taken away … it’s continued growth in humans.”
For more information about the Klondike Dog Derby, visit klondikedogderby.com.
