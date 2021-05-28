Laurel Van Matre of Minneapolis and Melissa Joy Schoeller of Deephaven have taught yoga in and around the Twin Cities area for over 20 years. The two founded GYPSET Yoga Retreats and will open a studio, GYPSET Midwest Yoga, Wednesday, June 23, at 15400 Minnetonka Industrial Rd. in Minnetonka.
The studio
The studio will offer classes such as hot, mixed levels flow, YIN, deep stretch and restore and yoga for athletes, as well as fitness classes. The studio will have about 30 classes a week and will add more classes in the fall.
An unlimited class pass, called the pioneer pass, will be offered to the first 75 registrants, at $100 per month. Once those are sold out, there will be another unlimited pass option. Customers can purchase drop-in classes for $20, a 10-class pass for $140 or a 20-class pass for $260.
The studio is equipped with a “state of the art” heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Class attendees are welcome to wear a face mask, but they are not required. Participants should bring their own mats and props.
Schoeller and Van Matre have experience working with people of all ages and that is reflected by the offerings at the studio, Van Matre said. Everyone can find something that works for them at GYPSET Midwest Yoga.
“We’re good at meeting people where they are and finding teachers who can do the same,” Van Matre said.
Virtual options
The studio also offers virtual classes, which started during the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes are unlimited and on-demand for $25 a month. People can take the virtual classes whether they don’t feel comfortable coming to the studio or they’re just tight on time.
Some classes in the studio will be livestreamed and new classes will be added to the on-demand platform weekly. Van Matre and Schoeller also film classes on location during their retreats, such as in Costa Rica and Joshua Tree National Park.
The retreats
Schoeller had been doing yoga retreats for around 10 years. The duo founded GYPSET Yoga Retreats and have been doing the events together for four years. There are around 20 retreats posted on their website, gypsetyogaretreats.com, ranging from places in Minnesota to Portugal to Italy. Schoeller estimated that one-third of the retreats are already sold out.
“There’s something about travel that inherently feeds our soul,” Van Matre said. “That reminds us of possibility and reminds us of the bigger world that we’re all part of.”
According to Schoeller, retreats are a way for people to nurture themselves. Meals are prepared and there is maid service, so people are able to take a break from the daily grind.
“There’s such a wonderful sense of nurturance threaded throughout every moment of every day,” Schoeller said.
The two have noticed an influx of signups since Gov. Tim Walz eased COVID-19 restrictions. People are eager to travel and get out of town to practice yoga.
Outdoor classes
Schoeller has previously taught outdoor yoga classes but saw a great demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She teaches outdoor classes in locations such as Thorpe Park in Deephaven, at the tennis courts at Deephaven Beach and even on some people’s lawns along Lake Minnetonka.
“It was kind of our only option so it was very popular and very well-received,” Schoeller said. “It just builds community.”
Many of those who come to Schoeller’s outdoor classes have been on the retreats. The studio is meant to build the community even more and act as the “mothership” of their yoga offerings, she said.
Van Matre also owns a yoga studio in northeast Minneapolis. With the new space, she is excited because of their ability to have creative freedom. You get to take ownership and make the decisions when you own a space, she said.
“We built such a strong, recognizable, reputable brand,” Van Matre said. “I think it’s because we take care of who’s in front of us.”
While the yoga studio world is saturated, there aren’t a lot of boutique yoga studios in Minnetonka, Van Matre said. It’s no small feat for a little studio like theirs to be successful when they are competing with big businesses.
“I think it really says a lot about what we’re bringing to it,” Van Matre said.
To learn more and sign up for a class, visit gypsetmidwestyoga.com or to book a yoga retreat, visit gypsetyogaretreats.com.
