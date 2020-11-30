Opening in the midst of a pandemic has had its challenges, but Boba Tonka Bubble Tea owners Rod and Thusuong Hiel of Minnetonka aren’t letting it stop them.
The couple recently opened their store in the Waterford Center, 19905 Hwy. 7, Suite E, Shorewood, and are hoping to expand the business throughout the west metro in the future.
Bubble tea is believed to have originated in Asia in the 17th century with the introduction of adding milk to tea. Centuries later, boba, chewy tapioca pearls, were added to the drink.
In the 1980s, bubble tea began popping up in the U.S., particularly in Asian communities and around colleges. Rod recalls seeing it in shops in Dinkytown in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
While some may think the “bubble” in “bubble tea” refers to the boba, it’s actually the froth that is created on top of the drink after it is shaken, Rod explained.
The plan for Boba Tonka developed last year after Thusuong, who was born in Vietnam, would take trips to Southdale and Mall of America to get bubble tea with their daughter, Philan.
They decided to bring bubble tea closer to home and build on the village concept at Waterford Center.
The couple officially opened Boba Tonka Bubble Tea in mid-September with the hopes that their tea shop would take off despite the pandemic. Being located near Minnetonka High School, it would also be a great spot where teens could enjoy the popular funky tea.
With the governor’s recent restrictions on in-door dining, the Hiels are making efforts to get through the next few weeks with online ordering, pick-up and curbside options for customers.
The shop is also allowed to have as many as five customers in the store for take-out orders.
There are different kinds and flavors of bubble tea, which offer unique flavors served hot or cold.
Fruit tea is a green-tea base served cold with a choice of fruits, such as lychee, pomegranate or mango.
Milk tea is black or green tea served with cream, like chai tea.
The signature house milk tea has a caramel taste with a hint of chocolate, Rod described.
They also offer smoothies made with non-dairy creamer.
Located near a high school where there are hungry teens in any normal year, they also wanted to provide a food option.
Customers can choose from savory, meat-filled buns to sweet cream rolls.
Savory buns include curry beef bun, BBQ pork bun and the Tonka Dog, which is a hot dog wrapped in sweet bread.
Some of the sweet treats include the Pandan Swiss roll, which uses the pandan spice. This is a southeast Asian spice made from leaf extract and tastes similar to vanilla.
While they have “taken a beating” like other restaurants due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Rod said they are happy to be there.
“And hopefully we can continue to serve the community in a broader sense,” he said.
As part of that effort, the Hiels have implemented a round-up system in which customers can choose to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. The proceeds then go to the nonprofit organization of the month, with the objective of keeping the money in the community.
“What’s really rewarding is to see what those contributions can build,” Rod said, referring to the $1,400 raised since opening day in mid-September that directly supports organizations in the community.
Within the first two weeks, customers contributed $700 to ICA Food Shelf through the round-up program.
In October, they raised $700 for Feed My Starving Children in Chanhassen.
The company encourages ideas from employees and customers for nonprofits to support. Share a preferred charity by sending a note to bobatonka.give@gmail.com, including the name and reason for supporting the effort.
Boba Tonka customers will also be greeted by Tonka Baby, their shop’s mascot, created with the help of their daughter, who also came up with their slogan: “A cup of friendship and a smoothie of love.”
The shop is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
To view the menu and order, visit bobatonka.com or call 952-474-0874.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.