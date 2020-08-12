The seventh annual Big Island and Back 10K paddle event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. The event will start at Excelsior Beach Park.
Anything you can paddle
Participants are encouraged to grab a canoe, kayak or paddleboard and get ready for a fun day on Lake Minnetonka. Anything they can paddle can be used to the race out to Big Island and back, said Deirdre Coleman, one of the race directors.
It’s called a race and some people do race, Coleman added, noting that other participants come in costume or with children and a cooler. Event organizers have observed participants on paddle boards with chairs.
Some people complete the race in 40 minutes and some won’t be finished for a couple of hours, Coleman said. Afterward, participants can head over to Excelsior Brewing Company at 421 Third St., for refreshments and to get to know other paddlers.
“This event brings such good energy,” said Dana Mavros, the other race director.
Big Island and Back is a way for people to support local causes. All the proceeds go to the ICA Foodshelf and Freshwater Society.
Registration is $25 for ages 18 years and under and $35 for adults. Registration will close the evening of Friday, Aug. 14. Normally, there would be on-site registration the day of the event, Coleman said. This year, they will reopen registration in the morning so participants can register on their phones. Those interested can register at bigislandandback.com.
Changes due to COVID-19
The event will be smaller this year due to the pandemic. In a typical year, the event would have about 200 paddlers. This year, the organizers expect no more than 100 paddlers, Coleman said.
The event is outside and following current guidelines, no masks are required. But, the organizers will encourage as much social distancing as possible, Mavros said, adding that the nature of the boats helps to create social distance between paddlers.
“We want to make sure people are healthy and safe,” Coleman said.
Several changes have been made to the after-party to ensure safety. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and take place outside, where the brewery will have an outdoor bar. Food provided by Joey Nova’s will be served, but not in a buffet style. No band will play. But, there will be music, prizes and giveaways. Social distancing compliance will be monitored.
