Chanhassen resident Bella Buenting, a senior at Minnetonka High, has accepted a scholarship offer as a triathlete at NCAA Division II Daemen College in Amherst, New York.
Triathletes are a new breed in the NCAA, and it so happens that Buenting began competing in triathlons even before she knew college opportunities existed. She entered her first triathlon when she was only 8 years old.
So what is a triathlon exactly?
It is a three-part race that includes a 750-meter swim, a 20K bike ride and a 5K run.
“Swimming and running are my two best parts of the race,” said Buenting, who has earned a total of 12 varsity letters in cross country, swimming and track and field at Minnetonka High.
The bike ride has always been the “weakest” part of Buenting’s race, she said, adding, “My riding has improved the past two years, and it is more fun now.”
Buenting first became interested in triathlon because her dad, Mike Buenting, is a competitor.
Both father and daughter are pleased that women’s college programs are springing up in all parts of the country.
“There are colleges that offer it down south, in the Midwest and out east,” Bella Buenting said.
“We are excited to have Bella as our first signee for the fall of 2020,” coach John Metz of Daemen College said. “She is an extremely talented triathlete, and we expect her to have an immediate impact on the competitiveness of our team.”
Daemen finished fifth in Division II Nationals in 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. It marked Daemen’s third straight trip to nationals. There are 31 colleges nationwide that offer triathlon to women varsity athletes.
Buenting earned the title of Minnesota Multiport Athlete of the Year for 2019 by setting records in four of the five Junior events she entered last spring and summer.
The highlight of her summer season came on July 21, when she won the Heart of the Lakes Triathlon against the top women’s athletes in the region.
“That was an exciting race, and a close race,” Buenting said. “It was a difficult day because it was so hot, but I was determined to win.”
