Brooks Witta and Carsen Kost, two seniors at Minnetonka High School, have founded BaseKamp Collective, a clothing brand based in Excelsior.
Since its inception, the brand has garnered over 60,000 followers across social media and even the attention of an NFL football player.
The beginning of BaseKamp
In December 2019, Witta started the clothing collective as a side project. He is interested in graphic design and wanted to show his art in a way that wasn’t on a canvas. He was also taking an entrepreneurship class and wanted to put what he was learning to use. The first few months started off slowly, but then came TikTok.
TikTok isn’t just for dancing
Kost has taken many business classes and one suggested the collective turn to TikTok. The two didn’t have a big budget for advertising campaigns, so views on the app would have to do.
One video they posted hit 13,000 views, which brought in a few orders. The two continued to crank out content about BaseKamp and have gained over 53,000 followers. TikTok and Instagram are the company’s main social media platforms, Witta said.
BaseKamp basics
The clothing has a sleek, modern look paired with an outdoorsy feel, he said. The brand’s target audience is Generation Z, people consumed by social media and phones. The duo aims to get people to experience the world, go on adventures, travel and step outside the internet world, he said.
“Our motto is ‘find what awaits,’ so that basically means, go out and find what you’re capable of,” he said.
Witta and Kost wanted a brand name that would relate to the outdoors. A base camp is a place at the base of a mountain where hikers and climbers stay before their climb. The founders identified with that notion. We’re at the base camp of our lives, just getting ready to start the adventure of life, he said.
“This brand is us trying to make something bigger than ourselves,” he said.
The collective started by using print on demand, a service they paid to fulfill their print orders, but transitioned to screen printing in-house. Right now, they work out of their family’s basements, where they’ve packed and printed hundreds of orders. Kost’s basement is the packing area and Witta’s is for printing.
The collective does clothing drops every month, where they post a limited quantity of new products on the website at a certain time. On those nights, they receive 50-100 orders. On an average day, the collective gets around five orders.
Challenges at BaseKamp
A few challenges have popped up, but the founders have remained positive. When the collective was using print on demand, the service got behind on orders, so their shipping times were long. They face world-wide shortages of hoodies and T-shirts, due to COVID-19 and have to go through a sanitizing process when packing orders.
The printing process has also tested them. Screen printing is a messy operation, he said. Witta taught himself how to screen print through YouTube videos and ruined a few T-shirts and hoodies in the process.
Some challenges come with their age. As a high school senior, it is difficult to figure out how to market a business from scratch, he said. When they communicate with print shops and manufacturers, Witta gets the feeling that they don’t trust them because of their age.
A world-wide community
What keeps the collective going is the community they’ve created. They don’t care about the money as long as they’re making enough to keep the brand going, he said. A year ago, Witta couldn’t have imagined the support they’ve received.
The Midwest is the collective’s main market, with Minnesota being the most popular state. They’ve sent orders to Mongolia, Australia, Canada and parts of Europe. It’s a small business, but people around the world are wearing the clothing, he said.
Witta and Kost were trying to get their clothing into the hands of big influencers. They got in touch with an NFL recruiting agency, which let them send some products to Nyheim Hines, a football player for the Indianapolis Colts. Hines loved the gear and was posting it on social media, he said.
Where to find BaseKamp clothing
BaseKamp’s clothing can be found online at basekampshop.com. This summer, they hope to do a few pop-up shops, such as at the Excelsior Brewing Company and the Minnesota Wakesurf Championship on Lake Minnetonka.
Looking towards the future
The collective’s current goal is to establish an office space. Their ultimate goal is to make the company a brand name. Their growth rate is good right now, he said, adding they’re trying to stay on that trajectory.
Witta is dyslexic and has learned to work through multiple learning disabilities. If you really believe in yourself, you can do anything, he said. The biggest lesson he’s learned through starting BaseKamp is to be persistent. The hard work will pay off.
For more information, visit basekampshop.com.
