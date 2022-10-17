The store’s last day was Sept. 28
For Bridgit Fiore and Elizabeth Nyland, their Excelsior shop BE. at Lakeside was more than just a store: it was something they built together as friends of nearly 30 years.
The store came to be in 2019 after Lakeside Yarn closed and two stepped forward to continue the tradition of selling yarn in that Water Street spot. Fiore previously worked at Lakeside Yarn for many years. When the store closed, the two decided to act on opening a shop together.
“In our dreams when we’d be at 318 (Cafe) having coffee we’d think, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could get that space someday?’” she said, adding that many of their friends thought the two were crazy to be opening a shop at ages where many others were retiring.
Their dream evolved into a reality where they were both determined to do as much good as possible with the store. According to Fiore, online shopping was paramount in the yarn world and success was not guaranteed for small stores like theirs. Their ultimate goals were to gather people together and donate portions of their profits to different causes like Secondhand Hounds and Tribute to the Troops.
Their store lasted through the pandemic thanks to several creative ways of continuing to operate, varying from hosting outdoor, socially distanced art classes to pushing a cart full of every possible shade of yarn a customer could be looking for outside into their back parking lot for the customer to come by and look at safely. During that time, they said their monthly goal was to make just enough money to pay the rent for their half of the building. The other half of the building belonged to Artworks and was owned by Terry Hart until closing earlier this year.
Fiore and Nyland also shared history about the space and the other stores that had been there, which they found thanks to the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s records. In the 1920s, Maurice Leach owned and operated the building as Leach-Johnston Hardware and Plumbing. Walter Scott Upholstery, known as Scott’s Upholstered, followed. It was after this that Artworks came into the fold, which was opened by Debbie Hart’s family in 1978, with ownership later shifting to Debbie and her husband Terry Hart. In 2002 Coldwater Collaborative opened, owned by Carri Hammet, and in 2010 the store was sold to Cynthia Cushing with a name change to Lakeside Yarn. Fiore and Nyland honored Cushing by adding “lakeside” to their store’s name as well. The other elements of the store’s name, B and E, stand for their first names.
With the entire building now selling, Fiore and Nyland had to close up shop in Excelsior. While the two are not Excelsior residents, they both live nearby, with Fiore residing in Minnetonka and Nyland living in Chanhassen, and they will miss coming to Excelsior every day. Most importantly, they will miss their customers.
“When I was locking the door for the last time, I thought ‘this is the last time in 20 years that I’ll lock this door and walk out’ and I’m like, ‘that is a third of my life.’” Fiore said. “It’s been such a home.”
Nyland said many people tried to find a new place for BE. at Lakeside, with suggestions like continuing in a mobile retail bus or working out of a garage. The two have discussed possibly doing pop-ups or retreats of some kind, but nothing has been formally decided yet. Right now they’re looking to take a break.
“I think it helped all of us to say there might be something in the future,” Nyland said. “We wouldn’t say goodbye.”
During their store’s run, they sold yarn and gifts but also offered a variety of art classes, some of which included lessons on creating mosaics, knitting and alcohol ink painting. Due to the pandemic making life difficult for many retail stores, the two offered more classes than ever during that time and hosted many in the space right behind their building. Some of their favorite memories were those classes, they said.
“Between us, we had a ton of things that we learned to do over the years during school and then just taking classes on our own, and it was really fun to think of what those were going to be and then host these classes, and I had kind of forgotten how much fun that was and how much of that we actually did,” Fiore said, reflecting on a slide show they’d created with hundreds of photos from their time at the shop.
She began tearing up when telling stories about their customers, including one woman who left them a heartfelt message of thanks and good goodbye before they closed.
“People come in when they have babies, when they get a new dog, when their spouse dies, if they have a cancer diagnosis or a cancer success story. They share everything.” Fiore said. “Isn’t that remarkable?”
For Nygard, the store and their customers were more than a community. Instead, it was a family.
“To get to go some place every day for three years and to work with Elizabeth, it was super fun,” Fiore said. “Bridgette has a huge heart. Heart of gold,” Nyland said. “So do you. That’s why we made a good pair,” Fiore said as they smiled at each other.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.