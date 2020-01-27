The planning process continues for the Excelsior Commons Park Bandshell Project, which was designated last fall as the first phase of the Commons Master Plan.
Excelsior City Councilmember Jennifer Caron alerted the council Jan. 21 that interviews with five architectural firms have been recently completed by the advisory committee. Caron is joined on the committee by Mayor Todd Carlson and other community members.
“So, the project advisory committee has been hard at work, working on identifying an architectural candidate,” Caron said. “We spent some time deliberating post those interviews and shortlisted three firms based on their capabilities of approaching those processes. Now, we are working on completing that shortlist before we make a selection.”
According to Caron, all of the firms provided an estimate within the approved budget.
“All of the proposed fees, actually all of the people interviewed were within the range of the originally approved budget, so that was very good news,” Caron said. “I think we won’t have to spend that full amount.”
Once a firm is selected, the contract will be brought before the council for approval.
Replacing the bandshell would happen in four stages: design, drafting construction drawings and bid documents, soliciting bids and awarding a contract for construction.
The financing for the first phase is primarily funded by the city. The city has agreed to fund 75% of the project with Community 4 the Commons funding 25% of the costs.
