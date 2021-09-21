a123NW_ArtApplesCUT1.jpg
Water Street was lined with artists and residents Sept. 19 for the second day of the Art and Apples on the Lake festival, which combined two popular Excelsior events: Art on the Lake and Apple Day. This year marked the 40th year for Art on the Lake with more than 140 artists displaying original works. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Ragtown performs to an audience on the second day of Excelsior’s Art and Apples on the Lake festival. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Artist Rick Hammer of Metal Motion Art was among the more than 140 artists who displayed their work Sept. 18-19 on Water Street for Excelsior’s Art and Apples on the Lake event. Hammer is best known for his three-dimensional motion sculptures and wall art made from scrap metal. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Two popular Excelsior events, Art on the Lake and Apple Day, were combined to create the Art and Apples on the Lake festival Sept. 18-19 in downtown Excelsior. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

