Author and Shorewood resident Daniele Longo is originally from Sicily and moved to Shorewood after traveling to many countries including England, France, Italy and Switzerland. His book, ‘Angels, Love and Lost Souls,’ is the first in a three-book series.
Throughout his travels, he was often on a plane or a train or waiting for a bus. During these times, Longo started observing and taking notes, which eventually became his book and its characters. His notes centered on how people behave in different places, food and culture.
“I always loved learning about all the different things that people do in different countries,” Longo said. “How they live and how they have related with each other.”
Longo and his husband adopted their two children and he served on the board of their adoption agency for a few years, so he is aware of the dynamics and challenges of families who are adopting children. The book opens with a couple from Chanhassen that adopted a child who returns to their birth family. The couple has a broken relationship they must mend.
The couple connects with two travel agents, Sebastian and Gerard, from the Excelsior area, who help them plan a trip to Sicily to rekindle their relationship. Along the way, Sebastian and Gerard’s relationship evolves as well.
Sebastian, Gerard and their families remain in the series. They send travelers all over the world to help them sort out their lives and problems. In the second book, a person who lost their spouse will travel to Norway.
Connection to Excelsior
There are several local photos in the book, such as of the Port of Excelsior. Many locations referenced in the book are recognizable to Excelsior natives, including Dunn Brothers Coffee and a local ice cream shop, even though the names are changed. Sebastian even takes a journey with a client on the Minnehaha Steamboat from Excelsior to Wayzata.
‘Angels, Love and Lost Souls’ is a book about relationships and familial bonds, Longo said. The people around us, their love and guidance, that makes us who we are, he said.
In the book, the couple finds a resolution to their broken relationship, thanks to Sebastian, Gerard and their family and friends. Because they came into his life, Sebastian was able to mend his own family relationships.
The power of food
Food plays a big part in Longo’s book. He hopes that readers learn more about the culture and food in Sicily. The characters are always eating, whether it’s at a cafe in Excelsior or in Sicily.
Italians see food as a medium to build relationships and bonds, Longo said. As the characters are looking for something, food is an immediate gratification, but also a way of “gathering insights and inputs to solve problems,” he said.
“It is the Italian way of solving problems,” Longo said.
According to Longo, it’s exciting and frightening to have his book come out.
“It all depends, if the people will enjoy the story or not and it’s like having a little child, it goes out in the world,” Longo said. “It is going to have its own life.”
In his free time, Longo is a book collector. He has a large collection of books from the 1800s. His oldest book is from 1650. The cover is made out of sheepskin, due to paper scarcity at the time.
For more information and to purchase ‘Angels, Love and Lost Souls,’ visit gerardandsebastiantravels.com
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.