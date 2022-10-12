Page Foundation fundraiser raises money for Page scholars
Alan Page visited Excelsior’s Old Log Theatre on Oct. 6 for a fundraiser for the Page Foundation where he spoke about diversity, equity, his time on the Minnesota Supreme Court and even his days as a Minnesota Vikings player.
Page and his wife Diana launched the foundation in 1988. According to the foundation’s website, the goal of the foundation is, “to encourage, motivate, and assist Minnesota’s students of color in the pursuit of post-secondary education, and, in the process, change the future.”
According to Page, the foundation has endowed nearly 9,000 Page scholars with close to $17 million. Enough donations were raised from the evening to endow two more Page scholars as well.
“Our view is that as long as a program will take you, we will consider you for funding,” he said.
One requirement of Page scholars is that they serve children in kindergarten through eighth grade in some way through education while they are going to school.
“They are the ones who do the real work because they are working with young children sending that strong, clear message that education is a tool that can be used to achieve whatever your hopes and dreams are,” he said. “They do it by word and by deed, and I happen to think that if we can motivate young children in ways that they can see what’s in it for them in terms of education, we can begin to solve some of these challenges to be had with poor children and with children of color. Education is a tool that gives you power. But if you don’t understand that, there is a tendency to lose hope.”
Some of Page’s accolades include being elected the first African American Minnesota Supreme Court Justice in 1992, winning re-election three times until reaching the age limit of 70 years old and retiring in 2015; receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom; and playing in the NFL for both the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears as well as being the first defensive tackle to receive an MVP award. After his time in the NFL, Page went to law school at the University of Minnesota and later joined the Minnesota Attorney General’s office.
Doug Schmidt, a lawyer from the Schmidt & Salita law team in Minnetonka, interviewed Page on-stage for an hour. The interview was one part of a full evening for attendees, including a meet-and-greet with Page and dinner. Around 80 participants were also able to watch the evening over Zoom.
“It’s a little like having a part-time job on the side,” Page said about his time going to law school while also playing in the NFL to a chorus of chuckles.
He said he first thought about being a lawyer when he was 7 or 8 years old, the age when most children are asked what they want to do when they grow up. During that time in his life, the Brown vs. Board Supreme Court decision in 1954 was made, which ruled that racial segregation in schools was unconstitutional.
“Even at that young age, I understood that the ground had shifted. That the law had power and that the law could improve people’s lives,” he said, adding that the Supreme Court decision was life-altering and allowed him to believe in equal justice under the law.
In Minnesota, two schools hold Page’s namesake, including Justice Alan Page Elementary in Maplewood and Justice Page Middle School in Minneapolis.
“Let me tell you. It doesn’t get any better,” Page said about getting to see the kindergarteners at Justice Alan Page Elementary on their first day of school. He has also written four children’s books and will regularly return to the elementary school to visit the children.
Page also spoke on the importance of education for people of color and disabled people for the economy as well as the importance of teaching critical race theory.
“If you’re going to teach history, it seems to me that you have to teach history and even though the facts of that history may be unpleasant, embarrassing, painful, if we are going to teach history we have to teach history,” he said.
The audience was also able to submit questions to Page, some of which included a decision he may have made that was morally questionable in or out of the Minnesota Supreme Court, what he would tell his 8-year-old self to encourage him to make the world a better place, his opinion on current teacher struggles such as recruitment and pay as well as what his bucket list is.
The event was sponsored by Rotary District 5950, Rotary District 5960, Minnesota Pride Rotary and Schmidt & Salita Law Team in Minnetonka.
