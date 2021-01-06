ALARC ice dive 1

ALARC, a fitness club, hosts the 31-annual ice dive Jan. 1 on Lake Minnetonka. Members of the group come from the South Lake Minnetonka area and all over the U.S. People come around the holidays to visit relatives and want to continue with the group, said Harley Feldman, the group’s event director. Some of the proceeds from the dive go to the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department and the Excelsior Fire District, who help with the event. The rest of the money goes to the Wounded Warrior Project. Pictured is a diver riding a unicorn, one of the costume winners. 
ALARC ice dive 2

The dive began 31 years ago when the founder of the group, Bill Wenmark, had friends visiting from California during the holiday season. His friends told him they jump in the ocean on New Year’s Eve to show how tough they are, according to Harley Feldman, the group’s event director. Wenmark brought them to some open water on Lake Minnetonka and they jumped in. Participants of the dive range in age from 6 to 86 years old. Participants start as a guppy, then become a minnow and after a walleye. At their 10th dive, participants become a shark and at the 20th dive, an orca. This year, a man who started when he was 10 years old, achieved his orca status, he said. Due to COVID-19, this year’s dive looked different. Typically, registration for the event would be at the Excelsior Brewing Company. People were bussed to the lake and back to celebrate after their dive. Big heated tents were set up on the shore for divers. This year, none of those festivities were possible. Participants were dropped off, dove in the lake and left, said Harley Feldman, the group’s event director. For more information about ALARC, visit alarc.com.
