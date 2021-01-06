The dive began 31 years ago when the founder of the group, Bill Wenmark, had friends visiting from California during the holiday season. His friends told him they jump in the ocean on New Year’s Eve to show how tough they are, according to Harley Feldman, the group’s event director. Wenmark brought them to some open water on Lake Minnetonka and they jumped in. Participants of the dive range in age from 6 to 86 years old. Participants start as a guppy, then become a minnow and after a walleye. At their 10th dive, participants become a shark and at the 20th dive, an orca. This year, a man who started when he was 10 years old, achieved his orca status, he said. Due to COVID-19, this year’s dive looked different. Typically, registration for the event would be at the Excelsior Brewing Company. People were bussed to the lake and back to celebrate after their dive. Big heated tents were set up on the shore for divers. This year, none of those festivities were possible. Participants were dropped off, dove in the lake and left, said Harley Feldman, the group’s event director. For more information about ALARC, visit alarc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.