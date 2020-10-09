AIA Minnesota Homes by Architects Tour features home in Deephaven

The AIA Minnesota Homes by Architects Tour, which showcases the work of members of the American Institute of Architects Minnesota, is going virtual this year. Tours began online Sept. 26 and will go through Oct. 10.
Participants can explore 17 new homes, remodels and additions. The tour will feature a range of project sizes, styles, techniques and budget scopes from all over Minnesota, according to a release for the tour. The first home on the tour is in Deephaven.
Spacecrafting is providing an immersive, 3D virtual experience for the tour. Each room will offer 350-degree views and there will be interactive tags in areas of each home for participants to learn details about countertop materials, wall finished or flooring.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at HomesByArchitects.org. Tickets are $15 and $10 for students.
The tour and more information can be found at HomesbyArchitects.org.
