A new program to beautify downtown Excelsior was proposed to the City Council at the April 20 meeting.
The Adopt-A-Pot program was a collaborative effort from Kristi Luger, the city manager, and Jen Weiss, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce community relations and membership director.
Through the program, residents can adopt one of the 21 flower pots in the downtown area. Volunteers are responsible for planting during the first weekend of June and watering throughout the season or finding a substitute waterer, Luger said. Hanging baskets will not be part of the program because of watering challenges.
Residents who cannot adopt a pot but would like to contribute can do so financially. The city will accept financial contributions, Luger said. The money that the chamber of commerce receives is going to the Lake Minnetonka Business Grant for COVID-19 Assistance, she added.
It is likely the chamber of commerce will not have funds to contribute to the holiday greenery and lights this year, which is another downtown beautification effort, Luger said.
The motion to support the Adopt-A-Pot program and reallocate the city’s $2,500 contribution for downtown beautification to holiday greenery and lights passed unanimously.
“I think this is something our community could get behind,” Mayor Todd Carlson said.
The chamber of commerce will create a way for volunteers to sign up to adopt a pot. The city and chamber of commerce will post information for the program on their websites, Luger said.
Updates
Restaurants are now able to do takeout beer and wine in prepackaged containers, Luger said. This went into effect on April 18 and is effective under COVID-19 restrictions. This is “great news for the restaurants,” she said, adding that from her understanding, businesses are already utilizing the option.
Republic Services crews resumed yard waste pickup in Excelsior as of April 13, Kelly Horn the finance director said, adding the company is doing this until further notice. The service is only for residents that have a yard waste contract with Republic Services, she added.
A motion to move the spring cleanup date to Saturday, June 13, passed unanimously. That is the earliest date Republic Services could do the event, Horn said.
This year’s cleanup is believed to be larger, which means an increased cost to the city, she said. The city charges for these events in quarterly utility bills, but this doesn’t cover the full city cost, she added. The June 13 date gives staff time to sell tickets to residents for larger items to be picked up, Horn said.
This is an opportunity for residents without a yard waste contract to get their waste picked up, Horn said.
