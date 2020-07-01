Becki Melvie, the owner of The Abundant Kitchen, a specialty kitchen store with locations in Excelsior and Buffalo, is sharing more than gadgets, cookware and food. In her first cookbook, Melvie shares her culinary expertise in hopes of inspiring cooks and non-cooks alike to spend more time in the kitchen.
“The Abundant Kitchen Cookbook: Recipes from the culinary classroom for the family home cook” is a 90-page cookbook with recipes inspired by the Abundant Kitchen cooking school and featuring photos for every meal.
From “delightful breakfast foods” and “refreshing drinks” to “hearty main dishes” and “sweet indulgences,” Melvie’s recipes are meant to empower families to enjoy wholesome food.
Her knowledge and inspiration are derived from her experiences growing up on a rural Minnesota farm and making garden-fresh meals and coupled with her culinary education at Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland.
“Being around the finest ingredients, sourced from the best locations in the world, with produce grown organically in a microclimate close to the sea year-round, left me completely appreciative of truly one-of-a-kind cheffy ingredients,” Melvie wrote of her 12-week experience in Ireland.
Some of the recipes include orange ricotta pancakes, a farmers market detox drink; Mediterranean lamb skewers with chimichurri and cucumber-herb yogurt sauce; Irish brown bread, and quick-and-easy raspberry brulee.
The cookbook also features illustrations of an essential kitchen gadget list that can be found in her stores, DIY skills like rendering tallow, canning, preserving, foraging for mushrooms and more.
“Let the recipes in this book be my invitation to you,” Melvie writes. “Try them at home, enjoy them, experiment with them and make them your own.”
The Sun Sailor asked the author a few more questions about her recently published cookbook.
What recipes are you most proud of in your book?
That’s like asking a mother to choose her favorite child! If I had to pick, I feel really passionate about the crepe recipe for several reasons. First, it is one of our most requested cooking classes. Also, I run a pop-up crepe stand in the summer months at my Buffalo location. They are so easy to make, but present so elegantly!
What do you hope the Abundant Kitchen cookbook will inspire home cooks?
To feel that home cooking can be simple and quick. And the effort invested in cooking really pays out high dividends. Just think, for one home-cooked meal you’ll reap so many benefits. You’ll possibly save money by not dining out. Perhaps you’ll have leftovers for lunch tomorrow. Likely, you’ll eat more fiber, whole foods, less trans fats, and more vitamins and minerals by cooking at home. And, hopefully, you will be sharing the meal with a friend or family member while having a nice conversation. All because you took the time to invest into cooking and eating better. I hope the recipes of the AK Cookbook will inspire cooks and non-cooks alike to get behind the cutting board!
In what ways does your cookbook differ from traditional cookbooks that focus on the sharing of recipes?
My cookbook has been resonating with readers in that it is a story of risking it all. You have to be a risk-taker to open a small business and the book talks about my journey to opening two Abundant Kitchen store locations. Readers have told me the cookbook reads like a novel. When I say the cookbook is to be read under a blanket, with a notebook nearby for grocery lists, I wasn’t kidding! Woven through the story are easy-to-follow recipes that are inspired from my cooking classes and time in Ireland. Anyone with a penchant for Ireland will love this cookbook.
Where to buy this book?
The Abundant Kitchen Cookbook is available for $29.95 at both the Excelsior and Buffalo locations or online at abundantkitchen.shop. It is also available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and IndieBound.org.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.