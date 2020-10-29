A warmer winter in Excelsior

Excelsior has received funding from a Hennepin County initiative, the Business District Recovery Program, to support local business districts through the winter and COVID-19, according to Ryan Kelley, a transit-oriented development program manager for the county.
The program includes two components, for marketing and for public space improvements. Excelsior is one of five cities that received both components. Cities with businesses districts were eligible to receive funding and must use the funds to benefit the entire district, said Jen Weiss, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce’s executive director.
With the funding, the city will incorporate warming structures, propane space heaters with seating areas and hand-sanitizing stations throughout downtown. Local artists will decorate some of the structures to give the structures a festive flare. The installation date will be around the third week of November.
A charming town
“It will really play into Excelsior’s winter magic theme,” Weiss said.
With all the Christmas lights incorporated in the city, Excelsior turns into an enchanting little village in the winter, she said. The city will also get solar-powered holiday lights with some of the program’s funds. The city will own all the resources it receives and the items will be reused.
Some of the structure’s purposes will be an art installation to go with the winter wonderland theme. There will be fun activities or opportunities for people to take pictures, Weiss said.
Keeping cabin fever at bay
The goal is to make it so people stay downtown a little longer than they normally would during the colder months, she said. The structures and heaters give residents and visitors somewhere to warm up between stores, while they’re waiting for a dinner reservation or to pick up food.
The funding and structures also allow people an opportunity to get out and experience something unique. This is a fun way to get out of the house, especially when experiencing cabin fever as the winter gets colder, she said.
Winter shopping
The chamber and city leaders hope to reinvigorate people’s love for downtown Excelsior. Stores will be open and playing into the winter wonderland magic, she said. Many of the businesses are a great place to get Christmas gifts and fun merchandise, she added.
