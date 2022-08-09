The hotel sketches were discussed at a Aug. 1 City Council meeting.

The Excelsior City Council and residents were able to take a look at some sketch plans for the planned 4-floor Excelsior Bay Hotel at 10 Water Street.

Rendering

A rendering of the Excelsior Bay Hotel.
Dale

Councilmember Dale Kurschner, who recused himself from the City Council discussion about the Excelsior Bay Hotel, presenting to the rest of the council as a representative of Excelsior Hospitality Group, LLC.

