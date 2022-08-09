The hotel sketches were discussed at a Aug. 1 City Council meeting.
The Excelsior City Council and residents were able to take a look at some sketch plans for the planned 4-floor Excelsior Bay Hotel at 10 Water Street.
The Excelsior Hospitality Group, LLC submitted sketch plans on behalf of 10 Water Street owner Charlie James/James Family Properties, LLLP, according to a city memo. Councilmember Dale Kurschner recused himself from that portion of the meeting due to his connection to the project and presented the sketch plans to the rest of the council for feedback. Council did not take any formal action.
The property is located in Excelsior’s Downtown Commercial District. The site formerly housed Laramie Motors and most recently Pizza Hut. The previous structure on the property was demolished in 2010 after being declared hazardous.
The Planning Commission reviewed the sketch plan on July 25 and the Heritage Preservation Commission did so the next day. A concept plan for the hotel was previously discussed at an April City Council meeting.
According to information included in Kurschner’s presentation, the group intends to offer 59 hotel rooms, a restaurant accommodating 100-120 seats, an event space accommodating 150-200 people, two small event spaces each accommodating approximately 30 people, a rooftop bar accommodating approximately 60 people and 2000 square feet of retail space along Water Street.
The presentation also provided background on previous hotels in Excelsior and the area. Excelsior and Lake Minnetonka’s first hotel was built on 10 Water Street and the current Dock Cinema site, called the Galpin Hotel which opened in 1854, which later became the LaPaul House and then the Excelsior Bay Hotel before it burned down in 1928. The other hotel in the city was the White House, which was converted into a home for the aged in 1929. The last hotel in Excelsior was the Sampson House at 500 Second Street, which was torn down in 1961.
“On the lot today, we’re hoping to bring back something that isn’t just a hotel. It’s a destination that people from all over the world, this country and especially this state want to be able to come to and really enjoy it and enjoy it for all the right reasons, including how we bring together Water Street and the Commons and the Port as seamlessly as possible,” Kurschner said.
Nearly $20 million would go into creating the hotel, with an anticipated $5.4 million paid to construction workers who will spend money locally, he said. The group also anticipates a total of $960,000 in taxes, with more than $120,000 going directly to Excelsior.
The architect involved in the project is The Kubala Washatko Architects Incorporated, Gettys Group handles interior design, Parasole Restaurant Holdings handles the restaurant concept and menu, Michel Gabbud advises and Benson-Orth is the builder.
Ethan Bartos from KWA went through aerial drone footage of the site to demonstrate what they wanted to do with the hotel based on the area, and showed both hotel renderings and floor plans.
He also shared many goals they wanted to focus on, including maximizing the view, respecting the historic scale, welcoming large events, bridging the hotel to the Commons, creating a community front porch on the first floor, placing active spaces along the active edges of the site, giving the retail area great exposure, using the second floor as a community floor space for conferences and banquets, having a water view restaurant and tavern, having southern exposure, celebrating timber heritage, maintaining a water cycle to limit water runoff, acting as a city crown, implementing creative parking solutions and creating a covered guest drop off.
Council feedback
Councilmember Ann Hersman pointed out a few exterior elements of the hotel that she liked and disliked. She wanted the hotel to be a three-story building.
“I think it’s a good start. I do. I have a lot of people asking me, ‘When are we going to build the hotel? Why don’t they do the hotel?’ So I think people want it. We just have to make sure,” she said, adding that the design was “super busy” to her, focusing on her dislike of the separate decks.
Councilmember Lou Dierking said she agreed with some of the feedback from the HPC, Planning Commission and Hersman and felt the hotel style seemed confused. The hotel was top-heavy, according to her.
“I am concerned about overpowering the apartment next door and even overpowering the rest of that block of Water Street with the height,” she said, adding her concerns about going curbless and said the public benefits seem weak.
She said she had a different opinion on water retention and felt they should be collecting the water, filtering it and pushing it into the lake. She also wanted to see a view available from the third floor.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron said the site plan was generally good but felt the sketch plan was a bit limited. She agreed with Dierking about the public benefits being weak, and wanted to hear more about how pedestrian safety would be improved and how traffic flow would be impacted. Kurschner said they would do a traffic study.
“What we’re really approving, yes it’s a hotel use and we, of course, have to look at that, but the building will be there for a very long time. Whether it’s a hotel or not, it will be some sort of pretty big use I would think so I think it’s important that it looks and feels like it belongs here and this version, for me, doesn’t reference Excelsior,” she said, adding that the design felt too busy and should be simplified.
Mayor Todd Carlson said he liked the pavers and felt there was some redundancy in the open space.
“I think less is more here. I think you’re close. I love the fact that there’s an attempt to nod to the historic and I appreciate seeing the historic hotels that you referenced,” he said, but added that there was a design element that needed to change and agreed it felt busy.
Carlson said Excelsior needed a hotel in town and liked this design iteration better than previous hotel proposals from others.
