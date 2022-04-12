The Excelsior Bay Hotel proposal involves property on 10 Water Street.
Excelsior Hospitality Group, LCC sought feedback from the Excelsior City Council about a possible hotel on 10 Water Street called the Excelsior Bay Hotel.
The hotel plans to offer 52-56 hotel rooms, a restaurant accommodating 120 seats, an event space accommodating 150-00 people, two small event spaces accommodating approximately 20 people each, a roof top bar, retail spaces along Water Street and underground parking, according to the presentation.
The property is located at the corner of Water Street and Lake Street, which was formerly Laramie Motors and most recently a Pizza Hut. Before a design was created, the group wanted to receive feedback from the council and presented information about their plans. Excelsior Hospitality Group submitted the sketch plan on behalf of property owner Charlie James/James Family Properties, LLLP.
While there was a previously-approved hotel project on the property, Excelsior Hospitality Group does not currently intend on bringing that design back.
The discussion was held at an April 4 meeting. Councilmember Dale Kurschner recused himself from the discussion and began presenting to the remaining councilmembers as a representative of the Excelsior Hospitality Group.
“I’m very excited to be here. You all know the history of hotels around this part of the country, this part of the state and this is a really exciting project to bring back, a part of history that was really a huge part of this city for a long time and as we come here today we want to talk about the history a little bit to put it in perspective about what we’re talking about as a project,” he said.
According to their presentation, Excelsior’s first hotel was built on 10 Water Street and the current Dock Cinema site, called the Galpin Hotel which opened in 1854, which later became the LaPaul House and then the Excelsior Bay Hotel before it burned down in 1928. The other hotel in the city was the White House, which was converted to a home for the aged in 1929. The last hotel in Excelsior was the Sampson House at 500 Second Street, which was torn down in 1961.
“Today we want to talk with you about developing a hotel that really brings together some of those elements from the past but in a modern way,” Kurschner said.
He also shared design priorities for the hotel, some of which included promoting a more creative and efficient approach to land use, improving the site’s design and operation while incorporating design elements that exceed the City’s standards as well as including an energy efficient site design and building materials.
On an economic level, Kurschner said they would pay close to $5.4 million to construction workers who would also spend money locally. They would also bring in more than $4 million annually through wages for employees, hotel guest local spending and vendors.
“Fiscal impact, we anticipate about $960,000 in tax revenues with about $120,000 possibly going to Excelsior, and that would include a room surcharge or hospitality tax if Excelsior beats us to it, so that tells you a little bit about what we’re thinking. We really want to make this economically important for the town, too,” he said, adding the surcharge would help with that.
Kurschner also listed public benefits, some of which included making the hotel a public gathering space, improving pedestrian safety in front of the hotel and creating a visual bridge from historic Water Street to the Commons.
The Excelsior Hospitality Group has worked with architect Neil Weber from The Kubala Washatko Architects, builder Benson-Orth, restauranteur Phil Roberts, and several others.
Michel Gabbud, the general manager of boutique hotel The Charmant, is also involved in the proposal and spoke to the council about his experience. He said The Charmant was similar to what they were trying to accomplish with the Excelsior Bay Hotel.
“Over the course of my career, I’ve identified five must-haves for a boutique hotel,” he said. Those must-haves were “hardware” or designing a functional building with sufficient back-of-the-house space and a centrally located, fully functional kitchen with catering space; “software” or carefully selecting highly motivated and well-trained employees; providing outstanding reasons for working at a hotel; designing large and quiet rooms; and delivering an outstanding food and beverage experience.
Gabbud also pointed out their intentions for a “casual-polished cuisine and atmosphere.” They also shared images that inspired them for different areas of the hotel.
“We really want to make this feel like the front porch of Excelsior. It’s for all the things we just talked about before, but really when you marry that view, corridor and you do the right kind of design and you have the right kind of environment inside, offering what (Gabbud) was talking about, it can be an awesome sight,” Kurschner said.
He said they would be coming back with details and images in the future and asked the council what else they were interested in regarding the hotel.
Councilmember Lou Dierking liked the inspiration photos and the “attempt to bridge history and current state in a way that blends.” She hadn’t changed her point-of-view about the previous design that came to the council and said it didn’t represent the city properly.
“I will be curious to learn more about mass and scale. That was a conversation we had last time I was involved in any discussion about what was going to go on that site and I want to make sure there’s some sensitivity to that. I realize there’s economics to balance with that, so I’m interested, curious and a little bit concerned about what that will look like as we look at something more formal,” she said, adding that a hotel on that property would be wonderful and she liked the idea of a destination experience.
Councilmember Ann Hersman said the idea was exciting and agreed with Dierking on the previous design for the property.
“What (Dierking) said, keep in mind that last proposal. I want a hotel there, but I couldn’t have supported that last proposal,” she said. She liked the inspirational photos and the idea of accessibility.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron said the bar for design has been raised since the previous proposal. She felt the design of the hotel was very important by fitting the property and having a mass and scale that was appropriate for the site.
“I say that understanding that hotel use may mean slightly larger than what we would typically consider in town. I’m OK with that to a degree and I don’t have sketches so I can’t really comment, but I think that less is best. Really good quality design, really good quality operation as you talked about, really good quality amenities. Boutique hotels are about experience, that’s why people go there,” she said, adding that public space was important as well.
Because Excelsior has a requirement for retail on Water Street, Caron encouraged them to think creatively about their retail additions. She was also curious about parking.
“I was in favor of hotel use 10 years ago... it would be very appropriate for Excelsior and very helpful to the town. I have no use concerns whatsoever,” she said.
Mayor Todd Carlson was not present at the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.