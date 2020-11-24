Rose, a white, 7-month-old turkey had a very happy Thanksgiving this year. Excelsior Mayor Todd Carlson pardoned the bird on Nov. 20 at Excelsior Elementary School. Rose will live out the rest of her life on the farm owned by Stacy DeCorsey, the elementary school’s principal.
On the day of the event, classes of elementary students filtered through the school foyer, where a pen was set up for Rose. Students could ask DeCorsey questions about Rose.
DeCorsey told the students that Rose likes to eat raspberries, pizza, spaghetti and macaroni and cheese. When DeCorsey is finished eating dinner, she brings the leftovers out to the coop for the chickens, ducks, geese and turkeys to eat. They don’t like potatoes, onions or avocados, she said.
Rose’s boyfriend is a gray turkey named Slim, she said. She is currently brooding and her eggs will hatch around Christmas Eve. Rose enjoys sitting on DeCorsey’s lap when she watches television and has been known to grab her cellphone and run around the yard with it. Rose thinks she’s a dog, DeCorsey added.
“Because of all those very special things, I’m very happy today to grant this pardon,” Carlson said.
The turkey pardoning was live-streamed so all the elementary students could watch from their classrooms.
Any little celebration the school leaders can have, they’re going to do it, DeCorsey said. She thought bringing Rose to school would be fun for Thanksgiving. There is so much to be thankful for, even during a tough time, she said.
Farm friends Fridays
DeCorsey lives in Laketown Township and has a farm full of animals. The school hosts farm friends on Fridays, when the principal brings in a chicken, duck or goose.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.